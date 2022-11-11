Back off trump, if you truly cared about America you would take the high road and sit this one out ... As someone that once supported you, it is going to be bitter sweet to watch your destruction and demise.... DeSantis is the future of the party....
Trump is so full of himself it is pathetic and disgusting. He thinks the world revolves around him. I'm awaiting the day he finds out it doesn't.
The REPUBS went along, kissed the ring, covered for all his outrageous behavior for 6 years!! Not a insurrection, taking classified documents to his resort lead them to disavow him, oh no it was THEM LOSING POWER now their outraged and want him to go away he's toxic!! They are worse than Stable Genius because they let him cause so much horrible chaos to the USA for years! That means the country's well being didn't matter it was their power to stay in office with their cushion jobs!! Now they cry when he turns on them! OH Well!
