Ukraine Russia news – live: Putin’s troops left behind in Kherson ‘pose as civilians’

Ukrainian soldiers in the liberated city Kherson said they have found bins stuffed with discarded Russian uniforms as Vladimir Putin’s troops that have left behind try to blend in with civilians.Stanislav Stoikobv, head of the territorial defence in the region, told The Independent that the Ukrainian military estimated as many as 15 per cent of Moscow’s troops stationed in Kherson had been left behind.On Sunday, Kherson was closed for ‘filtration’, a process by which Ukrainian authorities hope to identify the Russian soldiers.Mr Stoikobv said: “We have to find them, they have no contact with Russian troops on the other side of the river. We are concerned Russia will start heavily shelling Kherson but we are panicking.”Russia could send “more cannon fodder” to Ukraine after its setback in Kherson, the UK’s defence secretary Ben Wallace said while Kherson residents celebrated the liberation.He said Russia will be “worried” and “disappointed” by the loss of Kherson, and that it was important not to “underestimate” how “brutal” Moscow can be even “to their own”.
Russians Fighting for Ukraine Vow To 'Destroy the Putin Regime'

Russian fighters serving in the Ukrainian armed forces are vowing to use a future victory in Ukraine as a springboard to collapse President Vladimir Putin's regime in Russia, a spokesperson for one unit has told Newsweek. Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion—formed weeks after Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine...
Russian flag comes down in Kherson, but Ukraine sees a trap

Russia’s flag has come down over the main administrative building in Kherson, Ukraine, but Ukrainian officials and war experts aren’t convinced surrender is nigh. They suspect Russia may be setting an elaborate trap, creating the illusion of surrender while simultaneously ramping up reinforcements for a major battle to come.
Banksy unveils Ukraine mural in town bombed by Russia

Banksy, the elusive British street artist, has painted a mural on a bombed-out building outside Ukraine’s capital, in what Ukrainians have hailed as a symbol of their country’s invincibility. On Friday night, the world-famous graffiti artist posted on Instagram three images of the artwork — a gymnast performing...
Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia said its troops began pulling out of a strategic Ukrainian city on Thursday amid growing signs it was following through on a retreat that would mark a turning point in the grinding war. Ukrainian officials acknowledged Moscow's forces had no choice but...
Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With recession looming as central banks fight decades-high inflation partly brought on by the war, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that ending the conflict would be the “single best thing that we can do for the global economy.” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, writing in the newspaper The Telegraph, called Russia a “rogue state” and slammed its president, Vladimir Putin, for staying away. “Leaders take responsibility. They show up. Yet, at the G-20 summit in Indonesia this week, one seat will remain vacant,” wrote Sunak, who took office last month. “The man who is responsible for so much bloodshed in Ukraine and economic strife around the world will not be there to face his peers. He won’t even attempt to explain his actions.”
Ukraine Liberates Kherson, Antonivskyi Bridge Knocked Down In Russian Retreat (Updated)

Kherson, the first major city to fall into Russian hands, appears to have been retaken by Ukrainian forces. As parts of the world mark Veterans Day or Armistice Day, when the guns fell silent on the Western Front in 1918, Ukrainian troops have been welcomed by the citizens of Kherson, with local armed forces reportedly having reached the center of the city this morning. Meanwhile, Russian troops continued their apparently chaotic retreat from the strategic southern locale into the night. The Kremlin says that its forces have now completely evacuated the city. Although it isn’t perfectly clear at this time, it seems that Russia also destroyed the critically important Antonivskyi Bridge during its withdrawal, dropping multiple spans into the water below.
Ukrainians celebrate in streets of Kherson following Russian withdrawal

Videos posted on social media showed Ukrainians taking to the streets of Kherson to celebrate the arrival of the Ukrainian army following a Russian withdrawal. Kherson, the first major city taken by Russia in the early days of its February invasion, has long been a goal of Ukrainian forces, being the target of countless major offensives.
Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson on Monday, hailing the Russian withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledging the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invading force.

