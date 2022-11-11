Read full article on original website
Ukraine news LATEST: Maniac Vladimir Putin ‘pursuing death and destruction’ as Russian airstrikes rain down on Kyiv
VLADIMIR Putin wants "only death and destruction” as Russian forces targeted infrastructure sites in Kyiv with early morning airstrikes. Several reports of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure across Ukraine have emerged this morning, including the capital Kyiv, as Vladimir Putin continues to double down on the Ukraine war. A...
Vladimir Putin's Financial Promises To Russian Soldiers Set To Bankruptcy Kremlin
Another costly miscalculation by Vladimir Putin has put Russian troops in fear of collapse as high pay wages drain the military's limited resources, RadarOnline.com has learned. Insiders said Putin has made several critical missteps since his initial rash decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022. As a result of the...
Ukraine Russia news – live: Putin’s troops left behind in Kherson ‘pose as civilians’
Ukrainian soldiers in the liberated city Kherson said they have found bins stuffed with discarded Russian uniforms as Vladimir Putin’s troops that have left behind try to blend in with civilians.Stanislav Stoikobv, head of the territorial defence in the region, told The Independent that the Ukrainian military estimated as many as 15 per cent of Moscow’s troops stationed in Kherson had been left behind.On Sunday, Kherson was closed for ‘filtration’, a process by which Ukrainian authorities hope to identify the Russian soldiers.Mr Stoikobv said: “We have to find them, they have no contact with Russian troops on the other side of the river. We are concerned Russia will start heavily shelling Kherson but we are panicking.”Russia could send “more cannon fodder” to Ukraine after its setback in Kherson, the UK’s defence secretary Ben Wallace said while Kherson residents celebrated the liberation.He said Russia will be “worried” and “disappointed” by the loss of Kherson, and that it was important not to “underestimate” how “brutal” Moscow can be even “to their own”.
'The Blood Is Pouring & Pouring': Russian Marines Pen Letter BEGGING Vladimir Putin To Change Strategy In Ukraine
Troops of Russian marines have reportedly penned a letter to Vladimir Putin begging the Russian leader to rethink his strategy in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. The startling development comes as upwards of 75,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have fallen since Putin first invaded Ukraine on February 24. Article continues...
Russians Fighting for Ukraine Vow To 'Destroy the Putin Regime'
Russian fighters serving in the Ukrainian armed forces are vowing to use a future victory in Ukraine as a springboard to collapse President Vladimir Putin's regime in Russia, a spokesperson for one unit has told Newsweek. Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion—formed weeks after Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine...
Ukraine claims big gains in south, but fears retreating Russians will turn Kherson into ‘city of death’
Kyiv, Ukraine CNN — Ukraine’s military said it had retaken swathes of territory in Kherson on Thursday after Moscow ordered a partial withdrawal from the area, though officials in Kyiv warned that retreating Russian soldiers could turn the regional capital into a “city of death” on their way out.
Russian troops slam generals over 'incomprehensible battle' that reportedly killed 300 in Donetsk
Russian troops have denounced an "incomprehensible battle" in Donetsk after apparently sustaining heavy losses during a week of intense fighting in the key eastern region of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Special Military Units in Kherson After Russian Withdrawal
Ukraine’s president said Friday that special military units have entered Kherson, a major regional capital that Russian forces had captured early in the war. Residents took to the streets to celebrate Russia's withdrawal, the latest pullback by Moscow as it faces intense resistance. In a video address hours after...
Russia-Ukraine war, as it happened: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
Russian flag comes down in Kherson, but Ukraine sees a trap
Russia’s flag has come down over the main administrative building in Kherson, Ukraine, but Ukrainian officials and war experts aren’t convinced surrender is nigh. They suspect Russia may be setting an elaborate trap, creating the illusion of surrender while simultaneously ramping up reinforcements for a major battle to come.
KTVZ
Jubilant Kherson residents hug liberating soldiers — but know Russians are still just over the river
By CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson, CNN’s Kareem Khadder and Clayton Nagel, and journalist Kosta Gak, CNN. Once the scene of Russian occupation, the drive into newly liberated Kherson city was eerily quiet. For much of the journey through smaller towns and settlements, our team of CNN journalists...
Sand Hills Express
Banksy unveils Ukraine mural in town bombed by Russia
Banksy, the elusive British street artist, has painted a mural on a bombed-out building outside Ukraine’s capital, in what Ukrainians have hailed as a symbol of their country’s invincibility. On Friday night, the world-famous graffiti artist posted on Instagram three images of the artwork — a gymnast performing...
Putin's defense chief orders retreat in Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city Russian forces captured, in new battlefield humiliation
Russian forces are retreating from positions in Kherson, a major city in Ukraine. Kherson was the first major city and the only regional capital Russian forces captured after the invasion in February. This marks one of the most significant setbacks for Russia in the war so far. Russian Defense Minister...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia orders troops to leave key Ukrainian city of Kherson – as it happened
Move will be widely seen as significant blow to Vladimir Putin weeks after he announced the ‘forever’ annexation of Kherson
Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia said its troops began pulling out of a strategic Ukrainian city on Thursday amid growing signs it was following through on a retreat that would mark a turning point in the grinding war. Ukrainian officials acknowledged Moscow's forces had no choice but...
Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With recession looming as central banks fight decades-high inflation partly brought on by the war, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that ending the conflict would be the “single best thing that we can do for the global economy.” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, writing in the newspaper The Telegraph, called Russia a “rogue state” and slammed its president, Vladimir Putin, for staying away. “Leaders take responsibility. They show up. Yet, at the G-20 summit in Indonesia this week, one seat will remain vacant,” wrote Sunak, who took office last month. “The man who is responsible for so much bloodshed in Ukraine and economic strife around the world will not be there to face his peers. He won’t even attempt to explain his actions.”
Ukraine Liberates Kherson, Antonivskyi Bridge Knocked Down In Russian Retreat (Updated)
Kherson, the first major city to fall into Russian hands, appears to have been retaken by Ukrainian forces. As parts of the world mark Veterans Day or Armistice Day, when the guns fell silent on the Western Front in 1918, Ukrainian troops have been welcomed by the citizens of Kherson, with local armed forces reportedly having reached the center of the city this morning. Meanwhile, Russian troops continued their apparently chaotic retreat from the strategic southern locale into the night. The Kremlin says that its forces have now completely evacuated the city. Although it isn’t perfectly clear at this time, it seems that Russia also destroyed the critically important Antonivskyi Bridge during its withdrawal, dropping multiple spans into the water below.
Ukrainians celebrate in streets of Kherson following Russian withdrawal
Videos posted on social media showed Ukrainians taking to the streets of Kherson to celebrate the arrival of the Ukrainian army following a Russian withdrawal. Kherson, the first major city taken by Russia in the early days of its February invasion, has long been a goal of Ukrainian forces, being the target of countless major offensives.
Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson on Monday, hailing the Russian withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledging the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invading force.
A Russian convoy stole an amusement park train from Ukraine and drove it out of Kherson, Ukrainian advisor claims
A Russian convoy was videoed bringing a children's ride out of Kherson, a Ukrainian advisor said. Political advisor Anton Gerashchenko said on Monday that Russians "stole" the amusement attraction. Russia is reported to be withdrawing some of its forces from occupied Kherson. Russians fleeing the Ukrainian region of Kherson were...
