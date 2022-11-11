ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Week 10 DraftKings WR Rankings: Tyreek Hill Can't Be Stopped

By Shawn Childs
 4 days ago

If playing on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to get at least one of these studs in your lineups.

The top four scoring wide receivers in Week 10 came from high-ranking players. Davante Adams (10/146/2) posted the only difference-maker score, while Tyreek Hill (27.30), Cooper Kupp (26.80), Justin Jefferson (25.50), and Christian Kirk (21.60) were the only other wideouts to score more than 20.00 fantasy points in PPR formats.

Week 10 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

Teams on bye : Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

Here’s a look at the top wide receivers heading into Week 10:

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings – $8,300/FanDuel – $9,100)

Based on his Week 10 salary, Diggs stands out as the top wide receiver option. Unfortunately, he needs Josh Allen to play at a high level for him to succeed, which seems unlikely based on his elbow injury. On the flip side, Diggs and Allen may be on fewer rosters creating an edge if they play up to their expectations. His only impact game (12/148/3) came in Week 2 vs. the Titans. Diggs saw his three-game scoring streak end in Week 9, but he gained more than 90 yards for the fourth consecutive matchup. His best play has come at home (26/358/5 over three games).

The Vikings lost their way defending wide receivers over the past three weeks (19/312, 21/263/2, and 10/139/2), pushing them down to 28th in fantasy defense against the position (38.45 FPPG). Tyreek Hill (12/177) and DeAndre Hopkins (12/159/1) had the most success. Diggs will be downgraded if the news on Allen’s elbow doesn’t improve. I’m keeping an open mind about this potential in this favorable matchup.

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings – $9,000/FanDuel – $9,200)

Considering how bad the Rams’ offense has been and the struggles of Matthew Stafford, Kupp generally finds a way to get his fantasy points each week. He has a floor of seven catches in seven of his eight starts while gaining more than 100 yards in five contests (13/128/1, 11/108/2, 14/122, 7/125/1, 8/127/1). In Week 3, the Cardinals held him to his lowest output of the year (4/44 with one rush for 20 yards and a score). Even with a high level of success, Kupp has yet to deliver a game that grades four times his salary at DraftKings.

Arizona sits 15th in wide receiver defense (32.02 FPPG) while regressing some over the past three weeks (16/302/1, 14/173/1, and 10/104/2). Kupp is a trusted asset but needs at least two scores to become an edge based on his price point.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings – $9,100/FanDuel – $9,000)

The only thing missing in Hill’s stat line this season is touchdowns. He scored twice in Week 2, leading to his best showing (11/190/2). Unfortunately, his next trip into the end zone didn’t come until last week (7/1143/1). In between, he had three other impact games (10/160, 12/177, and 12/188), putting him on pace to set career highs in catches (144) and receiving yards (2,085). His catch rate (76.0) is also at an elite level.

Cleveland ranks 13th in wide receiver defense (31.34 FPPG), but the Browns struggled on the road in two games (NYJ – 14/257/3 and NE – 13/194/2). The Dolphins’ offense and passing game continue to improve, giving Hill an excellent chance to produce more scores and impact games.

New York, NY
