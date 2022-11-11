Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 10: Roll with Cole and Other QB/TE/DST Fantasy Advice

Trying to decide who to start in Week 10? Our start 'em or sit 'em fantasy football expert examines quarterbacks, tight ends, and defense/special teams (DSTs).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Green Bay Packers fans might want to avoid my Week 10 start/sit fantasy advice for quarterbacks, tight ends, and defense/special teams (DSTs).

A "Packer fan nightmare" was not my original intention. And given the amount of anti-Packer recommendations and plugs for their divisional foes, you might think I hate the Packers.

I really don't. And I even lived in Chicago for more than half a dozen years. And neither my wife nor I became Bears fans. (given the Bears' success during those years, the temptation really wasn't that great).

Now, that doesn't mean we don't understand that rivalry. We appreciate the episodes of the sitcom " According to Jim " that discuss the rivalry between Green Bay and Chicago. And every time we meet a Packer fan, we turn to each other and quote Jim Belushi's character, "You let a Packer fan... in MY house!"

But Green Bay is still my favorite football city and I have never rooted against the Packers in my life. However, that doesn't mean I need to like them for fantasy football purposes.

Week 10 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

Teams on bye : Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

I will remind you that this column focuses on the options in the "QB2/TE2/DST2" range, i.e. those ranked from around 13 to 24. That's the tier I will be evaluating. And more often than not, I'll try to give you a lower-ranked option for whom to start and a higher-ranked option for whom to sit when possible.

Read below to see what they are, but don't say I didn't warn you Packer fans!

START This QB

Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins

Yes, I think this is icky too. But Brisset had his best game in terms of yardage last time out (Week 8 on MNF vs. Cincinnati), completing 77 percent of his passes for 278 yards. He averaged a season-best 12.6 yards per attempt. Just for some perspective on that, Tua Tagovailoa is your leader in this category at 9.2. So Brissett is definitely coming in hot, although he was on bye last week.

It also should be pointed out that the Bengals are the third-stingiest team when it comes to fantasy points per game allowed to quarterbacks. Meanwhile, the Dolphins, this week's opponent, are on the other end of the scale. No team has allowed more total fantasy points to the position this season and on a per-game basis, the Fins are the second-most generous defense in the league.

Suppose you typically rely on Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson and have to consider a streamer for this week. You really should give a long look at Brissett despite how crazy that sounds.

Related: Week 10 Start/Sit Fantasy Advice for RB/WR

SIT This QB

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

In my last start/sit column in Week 8, I warned you, " This is going to get worse before it gets better. " Unfortunately, I'm right and it has been worse.

I have Rodgers in one of my Superflex leagues, so I am feeling the pain too. And I am not putting the aspirin away with Rodgers set to face the Cowboys' strong secondary this week. If you have other options (which I don't), start them instead of the reigning, back-to-back NFL MVP (sigh).

START This TE

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Well, look at that, Kmet is actually a weapon in the Chicago passing game! After not scoring a single TD in the first seven games of the season, Kmet has three in his last two including a season-high five catches last week!

And the Lions remain one of the most generous teams when it comes to allowing fantasy points to TEs this season. I'm happy to roll with Cole this week.

SIT This TE

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

I already told you I don't like Aaron Rodgers this week. The same goes for his pass catchers. And Tonyan is definitely on that list. I am absolutely dumbfounded that he is still popping up as a top-15 fantasy option this week.

He has all of 38 catches through nine games and a whopping single TD to show for his efforts. And he's going against Dallas, one of the top dozen defenses in the league. Pardon my potential ignorance, but why are people even considering starting Tonyan this week?

START This Defense/Special Teams (DST)

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

Forget the stats, the Vikings' defense is undefeated when it comes to touchdown celebrations this season. But this unit looks pretty good on paper too. Minnesota is in the top 10 on third downs (eighth-lowest conversion rate) and against the run. In the fantasy-friendly categories, the Vikes are ninth in sacks and only six teams have recorded more interceptions than their eight.

And then there's the fact that Minnesota will either be facing a Bills team without Josh Allen on Sunday or an Allen who won't be 100 percent healthy. There's obviously some risk here, but the reward is very high.

SIT This Defense/Special Teams (DST)

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Well, the good news for Packers fans is we have come to the end of the article, but I still have one piece of anti-Packers advice to dispense.

Lots of folks are pointing the finger at Aaron Rodgers, but there's plenty of blame to go around as the Green Bay defense has not been perfect either. The Packers have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards. Dallas has the sixth-most rushing yards of any team over the last three games and is top 10 in the league in rushing attempts per game.

Don't expect much from the Packers DST this week, or anyone associated with Green Bay.

— Written by Mark Strausberg, a member of the Athlon Network Contributor, who despite his youthful exuberance and good looks has been playing fantasy sports before Wildcats or Hoosiers even made it to VHS. Got a fantasy sports question or thought? Hit him up on Twitter @MarkStrausberg .