ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 10: Roll with Cole and Other QB/TE/DST Fantasy Advice

By Mark Strausberg
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8BV9_0j7EMDoD00

Trying to decide who to start in Week 10? Our start 'em or sit 'em fantasy football expert examines quarterbacks, tight ends, and defense/special teams (DSTs).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Green Bay Packers fans might want to avoid my Week 10 start/sit fantasy advice for quarterbacks, tight ends, and defense/special teams (DSTs).

A "Packer fan nightmare" was not my original intention. And given the amount of anti-Packer recommendations and plugs for their divisional foes, you might think I hate the Packers.

I really don't. And I even lived in Chicago for more than half a dozen years. And neither my wife nor I became Bears fans. (given the Bears' success during those years, the temptation really wasn't that great).

Now, that doesn't mean we don't understand that rivalry. We appreciate the episodes of the sitcom " According to Jim " that discuss the rivalry between Green Bay and Chicago. And every time we meet a Packer fan, we turn to each other and quote Jim Belushi's character, "You let a Packer fan... in MY house!"

But Green Bay is still my favorite football city and I have never rooted against the Packers in my life. However, that doesn't mean I need to like them for fantasy football purposes.

Week 10 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

Teams on bye : Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

I will remind you that this column focuses on the options in the "QB2/TE2/DST2" range, i.e. those ranked from around 13 to 24. That's the tier I will be evaluating. And more often than not, I'll try to give you a lower-ranked option for whom to start and a higher-ranked option for whom to sit when possible.

Read below to see what they are, but don't say I didn't warn you Packer fans!

START This QB

Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins

Yes, I think this is icky too. But Brisset had his best game in terms of yardage last time out (Week 8 on MNF vs. Cincinnati), completing 77 percent of his passes for 278 yards. He averaged a season-best 12.6 yards per attempt. Just for some perspective on that, Tua Tagovailoa is your leader in this category at 9.2. So Brissett is definitely coming in hot, although he was on bye last week.

It also should be pointed out that the Bengals are the third-stingiest team when it comes to fantasy points per game allowed to quarterbacks. Meanwhile, the Dolphins, this week's opponent, are on the other end of the scale. No team has allowed more total fantasy points to the position this season and on a per-game basis, the Fins are the second-most generous defense in the league.

Suppose you typically rely on Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson and have to consider a streamer for this week. You really should give a long look at Brissett despite how crazy that sounds.

Related: Week 10 Start/Sit Fantasy Advice for RB/WR

SIT This QB

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

In my last start/sit column in Week 8, I warned you, " This is going to get worse before it gets better. " Unfortunately, I'm right and it has been worse.

I have Rodgers in one of my Superflex leagues, so I am feeling the pain too. And I am not putting the aspirin away with Rodgers set to face the Cowboys' strong secondary this week. If you have other options (which I don't), start them instead of the reigning, back-to-back NFL MVP (sigh).

START This TE

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Well, look at that, Kmet is actually a weapon in the Chicago passing game! After not scoring a single TD in the first seven games of the season, Kmet has three in his last two including a season-high five catches last week!

And the Lions remain one of the most generous teams when it comes to allowing fantasy points to TEs this season. I'm happy to roll with Cole this week.

SIT This TE

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

I already told you I don't like Aaron Rodgers this week. The same goes for his pass catchers. And Tonyan is definitely on that list. I am absolutely dumbfounded that he is still popping up as a top-15 fantasy option this week.

He has all of 38 catches through nine games and a whopping single TD to show for his efforts. And he's going against Dallas, one of the top dozen defenses in the league. Pardon my potential ignorance, but why are people even considering starting Tonyan this week?

START This Defense/Special Teams (DST)

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

Forget the stats, the Vikings' defense is undefeated when it comes to touchdown celebrations this season. But this unit looks pretty good on paper too. Minnesota is in the top 10 on third downs (eighth-lowest conversion rate) and against the run. In the fantasy-friendly categories, the Vikes are ninth in sacks and only six teams have recorded more interceptions than their eight.

And then there's the fact that Minnesota will either be facing a Bills team without Josh Allen on Sunday or an Allen who won't be 100 percent healthy. There's obviously some risk here, but the reward is very high.

SIT This Defense/Special Teams (DST)

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Well, the good news for Packers fans is we have come to the end of the article, but I still have one piece of anti-Packers advice to dispense.

Lots of folks are pointing the finger at Aaron Rodgers, but there's plenty of blame to go around as the Green Bay defense has not been perfect either. The Packers have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards. Dallas has the sixth-most rushing yards of any team over the last three games and is top 10 in the league in rushing attempts per game.

Don't expect much from the Packers DST this week, or anyone associated with Green Bay.

— Written by Mark Strausberg, a member of the Athlon Network Contributor, who despite his youthful exuberance and good looks has been playing fantasy sports before Wildcats or Hoosiers even made it to VHS. Got a fantasy sports question or thought? Hit him up on Twitter @MarkStrausberg .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday

The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams.  According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Athlon Sports

Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating

NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Sporting News

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
Athlon Sports

Look: Tom Brady Makes Big Changes To Social Media Profile

Tom Brady is restarting his personal life after separating from Gisele Bundchen. Brady made several big changes to his Twitter profile this week, weeks after finalizing his divorce. His original cover photo included a photo of Gisele. It's now a photo of himself in a Buccaneers uniform. Brady has also...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham's 5-Team List

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly getting closer to making a decision on where he's going to play this year. The former All-Pro wide receiver is believed to be fully healthy following his torn ACL injury in the Super Bowl. Beckham has reportedly been fully cleared and he's ready to play.
The Spun

Sean McVay Sends Clear Message About Cam Akers' Relationship With Rams

Leading up to the trade deadline, it was believed that Rams running back Cam Akers had played his last snap with Los Angeles. The 23-year-old reportedly didn't see eye-to-eye with Sean McVay on the team's offensive philosophy and his role in it. But after failing to unload Akers before the cutoff period, he took his first carries since Week 5 in last Sunday's loss to the Bucs.
Athlon Sports

5 Potential Landing Spots Emerge For Odell Beckham Jr.

One of the NFL's most highly-touted free agents has yet to sign with a team through 10 weeks this season.  Odell Beckham Jr., who's spent the last several months recovering from an ACL tear suffered in last year's Super Bowl, is reportedly planning a return to the field by the end of ...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy