Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter is leading a team from the county’s Economic Development Department to Sweden (November 12-14) and Germany (November 15-19) to promote the county and the greater Detroit region as a global hub for mobility and advanced manufacturing. They will meet with companies that have expressed an interest in the U.S. market and may be attracted to Southeast Michigan and will connect with companies which currently have operations here but may be looking to expand.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO