Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
Detroit News
Activists call for mental health crisis unit in wake of fatal Detroit police shooting
Detroit — Local activists are calling for the establishment of an independent mental health crisis response team in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Porter Burks just over a month ago. About 30 people attended Saturday's rally at Adams Butzel Recreation Center despite snow, sleet and 35-degree...
legalnews.com
Daily Briefs
Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association to host holiday party. The Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association, Southeast Chapter, will host its Annual Holiday Party on Thursday, December 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hollywood Casino at Greektown - Urban Cocktail Lounge, 1211 Chrysler Dr. in Detroit. Attendees are encouraged to bring an...
Detroit News
Detroit church remembers sailors lost on the Great Lakes
Detroit — Bells tolled at Mariners' Church of Detroit on Sunday in memory of sailors who have lost their lives at sea on the Great Lakes. The annual Great Lakes Memorial service was held at the historic church, which sits along the Detroit River in downtown Detroit. An estimated...
WGRZ TV
Detroit residents weren’t turned away after being told they’d already voted absentee
As people headed to the polls to vote in the midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, people online, including former President Donald Trump, claimed some voters in Michigan’s largest city were unable to cast their ballots. “The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD,” Trump wrote in a...
Detroit police officer Loren Courts receives posthumous Purple Heart award
Thursday night Courts' ultimate sacrifice was honored with a posthumous purple heart award given to Courts' family, and a standing ovation from hundreds of fellow officers and first responders.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Mayor Mike Duggan welcomes opening of arts and wellness center Convent Detroit
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and city councilmember Scott Benson held a press conference to officially open The Convent Detroit, a new hub for health and wellness businesses in the Campau/Banglatown neighborhood. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. Formerly the...
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
Detroit News
Michigan's most vulnerable rescued by kinship caregivers
Navelle Jenkins stepped up to single-handedly raise her seven grandchildren after both of her daughters died. The 78-year-old couldn't have predicted the financial and physical toll keeping her loved ones close would have. That cross has been a heavy one for Jenkins to bear even with most grandchildren now gone...
Tv20detroit.com
Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?
DETROIT (WXYZ) — This was the scene in 2012 when Republicans controlled both the Michigan legislature and the governor’s office. Union members stormed the state capitol building protesting the passage of right-to-work without a hearing during a lame duck session. Then-Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed it into law.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County woman celebrates 110th birthday
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Family, friends, and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter gathered Friday to honor a family matriarch, Mary Couch, as she celebrates her 110th birthday. "On behalf of Oakland County and your neighbors happy birthday," Coulter said. Couch was born in Georgia on Nov. 11, 1912,...
legalnews.com
Oakland County heads to Sweden and Germany on business attraction mission focused on mobility, batteries, and semiconductors
Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter is leading a team from the county’s Economic Development Department to Sweden (November 12-14) and Germany (November 15-19) to promote the county and the greater Detroit region as a global hub for mobility and advanced manufacturing. They will meet with companies that have expressed an interest in the U.S. market and may be attracted to Southeast Michigan and will connect with companies which currently have operations here but may be looking to expand.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Welcome sign for community largely made of Bangladeshi Americans targeted by vandals
DETROIT – They say it’s a sign of honor and dignity for their immigrant community, and it was targeted by hate. Vandals spray-painted the sign welcoming people to the Banglatown neighborhood, a community largely made up of Bangladeshi Americans. The sign sits on the border of Detroit and...
R&B icon Anita Baker announces first tour in nearly three decades, with Midwest stops in Detroit and Chicago
LOS ANGELES — Anita Baker, the R&B icon with the rapturous mezzo-soprano voice, is hitting the road in the United States for a new tour for the first time in 28 years. Baker — one of the most prized vocalists to emerge in the 1980s — will return with a 15-show trek in 2023.
Shri Thanedar becomes first Indian American in Congress from Michigan
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan voters made history after voting to send the first Indian American to Congress from the state. Shri Thanedar, who ran for a seat in the U.S. House, beat out his Republican opponent Martell Bivings. The newly drawn 13th Congressional District that Thanedar will serve...
Detroit News
Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'
For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community members rally, call on Detroit police to improve mental health-related responses
DETROIT – Community members rallied Saturday, calling on Detroit Police to improve how it responds to mental health crises. The two demonstrations focused on the recent killings of two individuals suffering from mental health crises. 20-year-old Porter Burks, who was suffering from Schizophrenia and had a knife in his...
michiganchronicle.com
Focus: HOPE CEO Portia Roberson Speaks on Community-Driven Legacy
Since 2018, Portia Roberson has led Focus: HOPE as its CEO. For over 50 years, Focus: HOPE has served tens of thousands of people in Metro Detroit by providing community programs dedicated to addressing racism, poverty and injustice. In March 2022, the organization announced it had paid off, since 2008,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit
My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
