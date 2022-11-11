ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Democrats in power: Here's what's next

As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats

Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association to host holiday party. The Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association, Southeast Chapter, will host its Annual Holiday Party on Thursday, December 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hollywood Casino at Greektown - Urban Cocktail Lounge, 1211 Chrysler Dr. in Detroit. Attendees are encouraged to bring an...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit church remembers sailors lost on the Great Lakes

Detroit — Bells tolled at Mariners' Church of Detroit on Sunday in memory of sailors who have lost their lives at sea on the Great Lakes. The annual Great Lakes Memorial service was held at the historic church, which sits along the Detroit River in downtown Detroit. An estimated...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan's most vulnerable rescued by kinship caregivers

Navelle Jenkins stepped up to single-handedly raise her seven grandchildren after both of her daughters died. The 78-year-old couldn't have predicted the financial and physical toll keeping her loved ones close would have. That cross has been a heavy one for Jenkins to bear even with most grandchildren now gone...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This was the scene in 2012 when Republicans controlled both the Michigan legislature and the governor’s office. Union members stormed the state capitol building protesting the passage of right-to-work without a hearing during a lame duck session. Then-Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed it into law.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County woman celebrates 110th birthday

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Family, friends, and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter gathered Friday to honor a family matriarch, Mary Couch, as she celebrates her 110th birthday. "On behalf of Oakland County and your neighbors happy birthday," Coulter said. Couch was born in Georgia on Nov. 11, 1912,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Oakland County heads to Sweden and Germany on business attraction mission focused on mobility, batteries, and semiconductors

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter is leading a team from the county’s Economic Development Department to Sweden (November 12-14) and Germany (November 15-19) to promote the county and the greater Detroit region as a global hub for mobility and advanced manufacturing. They will meet with companies that have expressed an interest in the U.S. market and may be attracted to Southeast Michigan and will connect with companies which currently have operations here but may be looking to expand.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'

For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Focus: HOPE CEO Portia Roberson Speaks on Community-Driven Legacy

Since 2018, Portia Roberson has led Focus: HOPE as its CEO. For over 50 years, Focus: HOPE has served tens of thousands of people in Metro Detroit by providing community programs dedicated to addressing racism, poverty and injustice. In March 2022, the organization announced it had paid off, since 2008,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit

My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
DETROIT, MI

