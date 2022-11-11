Read full article on original website
Related
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Can You Discuss Your Salary With Other Employees
Discussions regarding salaries and wages can often become confusing, especially because the idea that employees are not able to discuss what they make with their co-workers has become commonplace. This idea is often supported by employers who want to discourage their staff from discussing their salaries both at work and on personal time.
Wells Fargo accused of union busting as workers try to organize
One of the nation's largest labor groups is accusing Wells Fargo of trying to deter employees at the financial giant from forming a union. The Communication Workers of America filed two charges against Wells Fargo this week, alleging that managers threatened and disciplined workers for supporting the organizing effort, which is illegal under federal law. According to one person involved in the drive to unionize Wells Fargo, the country's fourth-largest bank, a worker in a Utah call center was disciplined for handing out flyers about the union effort in the center's break room.
News-Medical.net
Thousands of experts hired to aid public health departments are losing their jobs
As covid-19 raged, roughly 4,000 highly skilled epidemiologists, communication specialists, and public health nurses were hired by a nonprofit tied to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to plug the holes at battered public health departments on the front lines. But over the past few months, the majority of...
Thousands of UC Academic Researchers, Student Employees Plan Strike Monday
Thousands of researchers and student employees at the 10 University of California campuses are planning to go on strike at 8 a.m. Monday in an effort to secure improved pay and working conditions.
48K UC academic workers ready to strike for better wages Monday across 10 campuses
Union members, represented by the United Auto Workers, say wages are a key part of the dispute. Some university employees make less than $24,000 a year.
CNBC
‘Organizations are scrambling’: How HR is balancing pay transparency, a volatile job market and executive demands
A lot has changed since Cassandra Rose first started working in HR 20 years ago. Until recently, it was common practice to ask applicants how much they currently earn in order to set their pay at a new company. Rose remembers being asked those questions as a job applicant herself.
ceoworld.biz
Veteran & CEO Profile: Dr. Darwin Hale’s Mission to Educate People to Make Empowered Healthcare Decisions
As an entrepreneur, decorated officer, and veteran of the United States Army Reserves, Dr. Darwin Hale’s mission goes far beyond the battlefield. His company, Advocate Health Advisors, is a national field marketing organization (FMO) in the Medicare market. The company’s mission is to help older Americans navigate the complex healthcare landscape and make informed decisions about Medicare coverage.
Comments / 0