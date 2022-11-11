Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘We couldn’t believe it,’ Local club floored by theft of 500 lb. grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As members of the German Oberlander Club of Terre Haute gathered for their meeting on Thursday, there was a notable absence. A costly, 500-pound absence. The group discovered their industrial charcoal grill had been stolen off of their premises– a shocking discovery, according to Brad Cress, the group’s vice president. “We […]
Terre Haute Turkey giveaway: Here’s the details
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Catholic Charities is providing 700 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving sides to households in the area. This event is made possible by several local organizations and generous community members such as Duke Energy, Elanco, Downtown Terre Haute Rotary, and Bill and Sally Stewart. “The holidays are times for family, […]
wamwamfm.com
Entries Are Being Accepted for the Daviess Christmas Parade
Entries are being accepted for the 2022 Daviess County Christmas Parade. The parade will be Saturday, December 3rd starting at 6 pm with line up for the lighted parade starting at 5pm near NE 7th and Bedford Road. The theme this year is. “A Magical Christmas”. Anyone and everyone...
wamwamfm.com
Washington Community Concert Series
The final show in this year’s Washington Community Concert Series is tomorrow afternoon featuring the Nostalgia Band with Bob Arthur. Show starts at 2pm and tickets are only $10 at the door. You can also purchase season passes for next year’s series at the show!. They make great...
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
wamwamfm.com
Oakland City University Hosts 2nd Annual Scholastic Contest
Oakland City University will host its second annual Scholastic Contest for Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeastern Illinois high school honor students. Schools and homeschool associations are welcome to register up to three students free of charge in each of the 12 subject tests. In February 2022, 92 students from...
WTHI
Botox facility stalls, 12 Points gets added to downtown business district at Terre Haute City Council on Thursday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Botox facility that could have come to South Center Street in Terre Haute will have to wait. On Thursday, the Terre Haute City Council voted against rezoning it, meaning it won't be opening, at least for now. City council voted 7-2 to fail the...
wamwamfm.com
Good Things Happening Around Washington
Big things are on the way for Daviess County, according to Economic Development Director Bryant Niehoff. Niehoff is our guest this weekend on Focus on the Community and spoke to us about the importance of Crane to our Community and Westgate and big things coming to that area soon. He went on to talk about the new Discover Downtown Washington group and the importance of a vibrant Main Street…
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. According to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, the fire occurred at Evergreen Village at Bloomington on Heirloom Drive. Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington died as...
14news.com
Tri-State wakes up to first snow of the season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow fell Saturday morning across the Tri-State. It caused slush on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, but roads are now clear. Vanderburgh County dispatchers say they had a handful of slide-off reports. They say none of them involved any injuries. Early Saturday morning, dispatchers...
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
EPD: SWAT Team teargasses home to end standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a wanted man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly starting a standoff with officers. Authorities tell us they responded to the 1700 block of South Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a family dispute. According to an affidavit, police soon realized 40-year-old Brandon D. Gage, […]
14news.com
New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is moving forward on the new Elite Air Evansville. The owners have shared updates on their progress, and they are hoping to open in December. Their new website shows pricing information for when they do open up. We first told you last year about construction...
WTHI
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is making sure its new facilities meet requirements after moving inmates to its new jail site. The Sheriff's Office moved 369 inmates to its new facilities. This move comes after many construction delays and system check concerns. Vigo County Sheriff John...
MyWabashValley.com
Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
14news.com
Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A construction flagger was hit by a vehicle in Warrick County on Thursday afternoon. Officials say this happened five miles east of Lynnville on State Road 68 just after 3 p.m. Deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office say there were some fiber optic companies...
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this month
A popular discount retail chain is set to open another store location in Indiana this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will open its newest Indiana location in Bedford.
14news.com
ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say several suspects ran off after a car chase Sunday. It happened on northbound I-69 after 11 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle was clocked at 100 mph, then led them on a chase before crashing near the Highway 57 exit in Vanderburgh County.
wslmradio.com
Bedford Couple Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation by arresting two Bedford residents for possession of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Amber Eads, 40 years old of Bedford, and Jacob...
Sheriff: Driver lost control due to 'road conditions,' died in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver died in a crash in Greene County that shut down a portion of Interstate 69 for several hours Saturday. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-69 near the State Road 45 exit, which is about 15 miles south of Bloomington. Mitchell...
Comments / 0