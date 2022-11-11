ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Turkey giveaway: Here’s the details

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Catholic Charities is providing 700 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving sides to households in the area.  This event is made possible by several local organizations and generous community members such as Duke Energy, Elanco, Downtown Terre Haute Rotary, and Bill and Sally Stewart. “The holidays are times for family, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Entries Are Being Accepted for the Daviess Christmas Parade

Entries are being accepted for the 2022 Daviess County Christmas Parade. The parade will be Saturday, December 3rd starting at 6 pm with line up for the lighted parade starting at 5pm near NE 7th and Bedford Road. The theme this year is. “A Magical Christmas”. Anyone and everyone...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Washington Community Concert Series

The final show in this year’s Washington Community Concert Series is tomorrow afternoon featuring the Nostalgia Band with Bob Arthur. Show starts at 2pm and tickets are only $10 at the door. You can also purchase season passes for next year’s series at the show!. They make great...
WASHINGTON, IN
WBKR

Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway

It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Oakland City University Hosts 2nd Annual Scholastic Contest

Oakland City University will host its second annual Scholastic Contest for Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeastern Illinois high school honor students. Schools and homeschool associations are welcome to register up to three students free of charge in each of the 12 subject tests. In February 2022, 92 students from...
OAKLAND CITY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Good Things Happening Around Washington

Big things are on the way for Daviess County, according to Economic Development Director Bryant Niehoff. Niehoff is our guest this weekend on Focus on the Community and spoke to us about the importance of Crane to our Community and Westgate and big things coming to that area soon. He went on to talk about the new Discover Downtown Washington group and the importance of a vibrant Main Street…
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. According to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, the fire occurred at Evergreen Village at Bloomington on Heirloom Drive. Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington died as...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
14news.com

Tri-State wakes up to first snow of the season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow fell Saturday morning across the Tri-State. It caused slush on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, but roads are now clear. Vanderburgh County dispatchers say they had a handful of slide-off reports. They say none of them involved any injuries. Early Saturday morning, dispatchers...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: SWAT Team teargasses home to end standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a wanted man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly starting a standoff with officers. Authorities tell us they responded to the 1700 block of South Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a family dispute. According to an affidavit, police soon realized 40-year-old Brandon D. Gage, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is moving forward on the new Elite Air Evansville. The owners have shared updates on their progress, and they are hoping to open in December. Their new website shows pricing information for when they do open up. We first told you last year about construction...
EVANSVILLE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A construction flagger was hit by a vehicle in Warrick County on Thursday afternoon. Officials say this happened five miles east of Lynnville on State Road 68 just after 3 p.m. Deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office say there were some fiber optic companies...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wslmradio.com

Bedford Couple Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation by arresting two Bedford residents for possession of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Amber Eads, 40 years old of Bedford, and Jacob...
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy