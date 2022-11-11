The Manhattan Jaspers (0-1) travel through the Holland Tunnel to Teaneck, N.J., to take on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-1) Sunday at 5 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Manhattan vs. Fairleigh Dickinson odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. The Jaspers...

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO