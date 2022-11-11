Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Believes Steve Austin Was “Honored” To Wrestle Them
A former WWE superstar has discussed what it was like wrestling “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in the Attitude Era and why it was an honor for both of them. When “Stone Cold” Steve Austin won the WWE Title for the first time at WrestleMania 14 in 1998, his popularity was enormous. Soon after his title win, WWE started to regularly defeat WCW in the Monday Night Ratings while drawing sold out shows everywhere they went and incredible pay-per-view numbers.
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Claims Former WWE Superstar Was “Unsteady And Unstable”
Jim Ross took his first steps in the wrestling industry all of the way back in 1974 working as a referee for NWA Tri-State which later became Mid-South Wrestling. This means that the announcer has spent the best part of five decades working with and watching the great and the good of the wrestling world.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Official Claims The Undertaker & Dwayne Johnson Were The Easiest Stars To Work With
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) veteran Jack Doan recently spoke about his experience working with talent such as The Undertaker, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kurt Angle, and admitted that he had a great time with all of them. Having worked with WWE for years, Doan has one of...
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Called Out ‘Cheating’ NFL Legend Tom Brady
Ronda Rousey is an accomplished professional wrestler and mixed martial artist, but even she knows cheating when she sees it in the world of American football. That’s why, in 2015, the reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion slammed NFL legend Tom Brady for having allegedly done just that. The accusations...
itrwrestling.com
Conor McGregor Forced To Apologise To Ronda Rousey For Distasteful Joke
For better or for worse, Conor McGregor is known as one of the most outspoken and often controversial sports stars on the planet. His brash and cocky persona doesn’t sit well with some, while others embrace the star for living on his own terms. Even if that risks earning the wrath of Ronda Rousey.
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
itrwrestling.com
Police Called After Altercation During Recent WWE Live Event
Fans are inarguably one of the most important aspects of professional wrestling, but there are barriers around ringside for a reason. Scarlett found this out the hard way during a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, as she had a beverage tossed over her. The incident occurred during Karrion...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series
For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Sorry We Have To Do This” – Former WWE Champion Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon
Throughout his four decades as the CEO and Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon consistently would give his closest associates the duty of releasing superstars from the roster — rarely did McMahon fire talent himself. However, back in 2010, Vince McMahon decided to personally inform someone that...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Lost $40,000 Watch While Partying With The Undertaker And A Former NBA Star
Ric Flair and The Undertaker are no strangers to one another, having competed against each other at WrestleMania 18 and being close friends. The Phenom even attended Flair’s final wrestling match live at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Jul. 31, 2022. While Ric Flair is known for his controversial shenanigans...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Let 3 WWE Stars Watch The Undertaker’s Final Match While It Was Being Filmed
The Undertaker was a mainstay on WWE programming for years, but in 2020 he officially hung up his boots for good. The former WWE Champion faced off against AJ Styles in the first ever Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and the match was done in a cinematic style. AJ Styles,...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Suffers Potential Broken Collarbone
AEW star Abadon appeared to suffer an injury at an independent show over the weekend. Abadon was in action at a recent show for Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Per PWInsider, Abadon landed wrong after executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace. The match was immediately stopped...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
itrwrestling.com
Matt Hardy Reveals How Bryan Danielson Reminds Him Of Eddie Guerrero
Professional wrestling legend Eddie Guerrero is remembered as one of the greatest in the sport, entertaining fans in both the 1990’s and early 2000’s. Unfortunately, it was life was tragically cut short back in 2005. Recently, Matt Hardy would hold a special edition of his “Extreme Life of...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Links Up With AEW Star Abadon
Liv Morgan has been spotted many times outside WWE, both on professional and personal end. The Miracle Kid can be seen travelling to places, doing other projects and hanging out with stars of rival promotions. This time again, she was spotted hanging out with an AEW star. Liv Morgan is...
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Superstars To Watch The Undertaker Film The Boneyard Match
Wrestlemania 36 was one of the strangest Wrestlemanias of all time. Taking place right at the beginning of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, it was held in front of a total of zero live fans due to the social distancing measures in place. With the “closed doors” aspect of the show however, it did allow WWE to be a little bit more creative.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
itrwrestling.com
“He Is Not A Monster” – Wrestling Veteran Reveals What Vince McMahon Was Really Like
Vince McMahon retired as WWE Chairman and CEO on July 22nd 2022 ending a four-decade long reign at the head of the company he purchased from his father. His departure came against a backdrop of allegations of sexual misconduct which had triggered an internal investigation. With McMahon relinquishing control he was replaced on the wrestling side of the company by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon was made Chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.
Comments / 0