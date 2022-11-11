ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky triumphs over Duquesne 77-52

No. 4 Kentucky (2-0) defeated Duquesne 77-52 on Friday night to secure its second consecutive win to start the season. The victory came on the back of the Cats holding the Dukes to shooting 30% from the field with only a few lead changes early on in the first half.
