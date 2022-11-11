Tonight, we want to introduce you to a musician named Sona Jobarteh, who introduced us to the beautiful sound and story of a centuries-old instrument called the kora. It's a string instrument from West Africa, part of a musical tradition that dates back to a 13th century empire and has been passed down strictly from father to son, man to man, in a special set of families ever since. Sona Jobarteh was born into one of those families, called griots. The daughter of a Gambian father and a British mother. After hundreds of years of men, she is the first woman to master the kora. In her performances around the world, and in her work off-stage, she says she is keeping tradition alive through the very act of breaking it.

12 HOURS AGO