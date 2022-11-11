Read full article on original website
The Greek Deal with Businessman Leonard Stern and The Met for Large Cycladic Art Collection Looks Like a Mess
A new agreement with Greece and billionaire businessman Leonard N. Stern should have been an easy win for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, already under increased scrutiny for the several cases of looted antiquities identified by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office this year alone. But the agreement is already under major criticism from numerous experts and Greek politicians. This week, the museum announced the signing of the agreement, known as a memorandum of understanding, between the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sport, the private Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens (MCA) and the Met that would bring 161 Cycladic artifacts...
A Jewish detective bows on TV during a wave of antisemitism
Viewers of “The Calling” will quickly learn it isn't a typical TV police procedural. Just two minutes in, the lead detective of a fresh murder bows quietly over the dead body — and prays.Detective Avraham Avraham is an unusual figure in the New York Police Department: A keen observer of human behavior from his study of philosophy and his Orthodox Jewish faith. “I’m proud to play a Jewish detective that is religious,” says actor Jeff Wilbusch, who plays Avraham. “It’s very unique to have such a show. And I think it’s an important story to tell.”Peacock's “The Calling,” which...
Why paganism and witchcraft are making a comeback
Two weeks ago in the run-up to Halloween, I visited Salem, Massachusetts, for the first time since the pandemic began. In renewing my annual Halloween pilgrimage, I was bowled over by what I found in the Witch City: bigger crowds, longer lines and a wider and welcome array of merchandise geared toward many different religious traditions and ethnic identities.
BBC
AI reunites Holocaust survivor with childhood photos
Blanche Fixler remembers hiding inside a bed while Nazis searched for her. "I felt them tapping on the bed," she recalls. "I said, you better not breathe or sneeze or anything - or you'll be dead." Blanche was a survivor - she was lucky. Six million Jews like her were...
The Jewish Press
Rabbi Sacks (zt’l): Pereishit: The Art of Listening
What exactly was the first sin? What was the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil? Is this kind of knowledge a bad thing, such that it had to be forbidden and was only acquired through sin? Isn’t knowing the difference between good and evil essential to being human? Isn’t it one of the highest forms of knowledge? Surely God would want humans to have it? Why then did He forbid the fruit that produced it?
Maná announces 2023 U.S. tour dates, teases new album: 'We're planning way ahead' (exclusive)
Maná drummer Alex González exclusively reveals to USA TODAY that the rock band is touring the U.S. in 2023. Fans can buy tickets starting Nov. 18.
Levelling up is a worthy aim. But stealing arts cash from London is cultural vandalism
We used to think that vandals came from Over There. Today, we breed them ourselves. One of the indisputable successes of Britain since the last world war has been the massive growth of the creative industries. They contribute enormously to the economy, to the prestige of this country and therefore to the pride that we can have in our country.
Brueghel’s Cambridge carnival and modernism’s female pioneers – the week in art
The often gothic Turner prize-winner Price applies her imagination to Glasgow’s industrial heritage. The Hunterian, Glasgow,until 16 April. The great and harrowing Käthe Kollwitz stands out in this small survey of early 20th-century female German artists, also featuring work by Paula Modersohn-Becker, Gabriele Münter and Marianne Werefkin.
cambridgespy.org
Spy Concert Review: MSO’s ‘Four Seasons’ Times 2 by Steve Parks
It became apparent from before the start that the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s choice of an “Eight Seasons” format for its November concerts was popular. This on an evening when it felt as though we have but two seasons now: summer and winter separated by teasingly brief intervals of spring and autumn.
British-born ballet star unites Russian exiles in a dance of defiance
The British performer left Russia after 12 years and has organised a show with Russian and Ukrainian dancers to demonstrate friendship
Sona Jobarteh: Expanding the unique musical tradition of West Africa's kora
Tonight, we want to introduce you to a musician named Sona Jobarteh, who introduced us to the beautiful sound and story of a centuries-old instrument called the kora. It's a string instrument from West Africa, part of a musical tradition that dates back to a 13th century empire and has been passed down strictly from father to son, man to man, in a special set of families ever since. Sona Jobarteh was born into one of those families, called griots. The daughter of a Gambian father and a British mother. After hundreds of years of men, she is the first woman to master the kora. In her performances around the world, and in her work off-stage, she says she is keeping tradition alive through the very act of breaking it.
This Modern $8 Million Glass Mansion in London Once Starred in ‘Luther.’ Now It’s up for Grabs.
Sure, living next to a cemetery could be a bit creepy. But in London, a famous Victorian graveyard acts as a fascinating setting for a modern showpiece sited above it. The Grey House, built by UK-based architecture firm Eldridge Smerin, is situated beside the historic Highgate Cemetery—known mostly for being the final resting place of Karl Marx and George Michael, to name a few. The home comprises four bedrooms, four bathrooms and takes the place of a John Winter-designed dwelling that used to exist on the same lot. Since its inception, the property has won several prizes, including a RIBA award, and made many onscreen appearances. Most notably, it played a role in the hit crime series Luther. Now The Grey House is on the market for only the second time ever for a cool £7 million ($7.9 million).
Top 10 books about losing faith
Losing religious faith can be a shattering experience, turning a universe that seemed full of providential order into a frightening and meaningless void. It is first of all an internal catastrophe – the voice of God falls silent, comforting certainties are overturned, notions of right and wrong vanish into thin air. This is surely one reason why writers of literature, the best means we have for depicting interiority, have been drawn again and again to the drama of faith and doubt in the individual soul. But a process that begins in the soul rarely ends there: losing faith can also mean losing family or community, and can force the former believer into seeking different ways of living, new illusions or new salves for pain.
anothermag.com
Eman Ali’s Daring, Dreamlike Portraits of Arab Women
Hymen pills, crystal bottles of menstrual blood, young women in wooden frames engraved with ancient Swahili poetry; these are just some of the scenes that come forth in Eman Ali’s portfolio of photographic dreamscapes. 12The Earth Would Die If The Sun Stopped Kissing Her. “There is something about observing...
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: Ladislav Sutnar’s Modernudism
Czech modernist designer Ladislav Sutnar (1897–1976) arrived in the United States in 1939 on the eve of Hitler’s invasion of Czechoslovakia. He came to work on the Czech pavilion of the New York’s World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows, Queens, which—owing to the war—never opened. Deciding not to return home, Sutnar was a man without a country—but a designer with a distinctive new approach who would find a definitive place in the American creative landscape.
