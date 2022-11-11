ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Jalen Pickett Records 2nd Triple-Double in Penn State History

Jalen Pickett has recorded the second triple-double in Penn State men’s basketball history. The only other player to post a triple-double was Calvin Booth, who did so against Dayton in 1998. If there were betting odds for what Penn State player would be most likely to post a triple-double,...
Second-Half Surge Pushes Penn State Past Butler, 68-62

Down 42-40 with 13:55 left in the game, Penn State went on a 17-2 run to take down Butler 68-62 Monday night on Project 44 night at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions were paced by Jalen Pickett’s triple-double, only the second in team history. Pickett finished with 15 points, nine coming in the second half, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Butler

Coach Micah Shrewsberry and Penn State men’s basketball will look to start 3-0 Monday night against Butler (1-0). Here are five things to know before the game. Shrewsberry was on Butler’s coaching staff once upon a time. He assisted Brad Stevens from 2017-11 and helped the Bulldogs to two national championship game appearances. Since leaving Butler after the 2010-11 season, Shrewsberry has coached at another Indiana school, Purdue (2011-13, 2019-21) and the Boston Celtics (2013-19) before getting the Penn State job after the 2020-21 season. Shrewsberry is still in the process of making Penn State a winning program, and beating his old team would help his new team toward that goal.
Penn State Men’s Hockey No. 4 in CHN Rankings

After wins against two No. 1 ranked teams in Minnesota and Michigan in a one-week span, Penn State men’s hockey is at No. 4 in the College Hockey News Pairwise rankings. The only schools ranked above Penn State, in order, are Boston, Denver and Michigan. Penn State has been...
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko

A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
No. 2 PSU Women’s Soccer Wins NCAA Tournament Opener, 4-1

Penn State women’s soccer had to wait a little longer than it wanted, but the wait was worth it. After winning the Big Ten tournament as the sixth seed and earning an automatic bid, the team beat Quinnipiac, 4-1, at Jeffery Field to move on in the NCAA tournament.
Penn State Opens -19 at Rutgers

Penn State is an early 19-point favorite at Rutgers, according to Circa Sports. Coach James Franklin’s team is coming off two straight wins by a combined 61 points. After bouncing back from its loss to Ohio State with a 45-14 win at Indiana Nov. 5, Penn State destroyed Maryland, 30-0, this past weekend.
OL Maleek McNeil no Longer With PSU Football Program

Maleek McNeil is no longer with Penn State’s football program. McNeil, a three-star Class of 2022 signee from the Bronx section of New York, was one of four offensive lineman from James Franklin’s freshman class. As of Monday morning, McNeil’s page was no longer on Penn State’s roster,...
WATCH: PSU RB Nick Singleton Scores 2 1st-Half TDs, Penn State Rolling

Nick Singleton is already fun to watch. The true freshman has shared the spotlight with classmate and backfield partner Kaytron Allen this season, but Penn State’s game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium has been all about Singleton. With 7:46 still left in the second quarter, Singleton already had 113...
PSU Moves Up 3 spots in AP, Coaches Polls

Penn State moved up in both the AP and Coaches polls, now ranking No. 11 in the AP and No. 12 in the coaches. After demolishing Maryland, 30-0, at Beaver Stadium this past Saturday, coach James Franklin’s team shot up three spots in each poll. Last week, Penn State...
Smeltzer: Penn State QB Sean Clifford = Class act

UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.— Penn State QB Sean Clifford became the school’s all-time leading passer in Saturday’s 30-0 demolition of Maryland. Fittingly, Penn State fans have varying opinions. “Good for Cliff,” some would say. ”It only took him 20 years!, others would respond. People who have grown...
Penn State-Rutgers to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on BTN

After Penn State’s dominant performance against Maryland on Saturday, it was announced that its penultimate regular season game against Rutgers on Saturday will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Rutgers comes into the game with a record of 4-6, most recently suffering its third consecutive...
WATCH: PSU HC James Franklin Does Push-ups on Sidelines

Pretty much everything has gone right for Penn State. It leads Maryland, 27-0, at halftime and has dominated the Terps. Penn State coach James Franklin getting nailed with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty wasn’t part of the plan, but even that turned into something Penn State fans could enjoy.
PSU HC James Franklin, Players Talk Pushups

Over nearly 12 seasons as a college football head coach, James Franklin has done many things. Franklin— who was at Vanderbilt from the 2011 season until he took the Penn State job after 2013– has won and lost games, made believers and skeptics out of fans and had many happy and angry moments.
