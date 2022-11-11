Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jalen Pickett Records 2nd Triple-Double in Penn State History
Jalen Pickett has recorded the second triple-double in Penn State men’s basketball history. The only other player to post a triple-double was Calvin Booth, who did so against Dayton in 1998. If there were betting odds for what Penn State player would be most likely to post a triple-double,...
Second-Half Surge Pushes Penn State Past Butler, 68-62
Down 42-40 with 13:55 left in the game, Penn State went on a 17-2 run to take down Butler 68-62 Monday night on Project 44 night at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions were paced by Jalen Pickett’s triple-double, only the second in team history. Pickett finished with 15 points, nine coming in the second half, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Butler
Coach Micah Shrewsberry and Penn State men’s basketball will look to start 3-0 Monday night against Butler (1-0). Here are five things to know before the game. Shrewsberry was on Butler’s coaching staff once upon a time. He assisted Brad Stevens from 2017-11 and helped the Bulldogs to two national championship game appearances. Since leaving Butler after the 2010-11 season, Shrewsberry has coached at another Indiana school, Purdue (2011-13, 2019-21) and the Boston Celtics (2013-19) before getting the Penn State job after the 2020-21 season. Shrewsberry is still in the process of making Penn State a winning program, and beating his old team would help his new team toward that goal.
Nick Singleton and Jake Pinegar Win Big Ten Honors for Performances vs. Maryland
In Penn State’s dominant 30-0 shutout victory over Maryland, two Penn State players picked up conference accolades for their Performance. Running back Nick Singleton won Big Ten Freshman of the Week, and kicker Jake Pinegar won Big Ten Special Teams of the Week. Singleton now has three Big Ten...
Penn State Men’s Hockey No. 4 in CHN Rankings
After wins against two No. 1 ranked teams in Minnesota and Michigan in a one-week span, Penn State men’s hockey is at No. 4 in the College Hockey News Pairwise rankings. The only schools ranked above Penn State, in order, are Boston, Denver and Michigan. Penn State has been...
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
No. 2 PSU Women’s Soccer Wins NCAA Tournament Opener, 4-1
Penn State women’s soccer had to wait a little longer than it wanted, but the wait was worth it. After winning the Big Ten tournament as the sixth seed and earning an automatic bid, the team beat Quinnipiac, 4-1, at Jeffery Field to move on in the NCAA tournament.
Penn State Opens -19 at Rutgers
Penn State is an early 19-point favorite at Rutgers, according to Circa Sports. Coach James Franklin’s team is coming off two straight wins by a combined 61 points. After bouncing back from its loss to Ohio State with a 45-14 win at Indiana Nov. 5, Penn State destroyed Maryland, 30-0, this past weekend.
Penn State freshman offensive lineman no longer with the program
Maleek McNeil is no longer a Nittany Lion. The true freshman offensive lineman isn’t listed on Penn State’s online roster and is no longer with the program. Blue White Illustrated first reported the news.
OL Maleek McNeil no Longer With PSU Football Program
Maleek McNeil is no longer with Penn State’s football program. McNeil, a three-star Class of 2022 signee from the Bronx section of New York, was one of four offensive lineman from James Franklin’s freshman class. As of Monday morning, McNeil’s page was no longer on Penn State’s roster,...
WATCH: PSU RB Nick Singleton Scores 2 1st-Half TDs, Penn State Rolling
Nick Singleton is already fun to watch. The true freshman has shared the spotlight with classmate and backfield partner Kaytron Allen this season, but Penn State’s game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium has been all about Singleton. With 7:46 still left in the second quarter, Singleton already had 113...
PSU Moves Up 3 spots in AP, Coaches Polls
Penn State moved up in both the AP and Coaches polls, now ranking No. 11 in the AP and No. 12 in the coaches. After demolishing Maryland, 30-0, at Beaver Stadium this past Saturday, coach James Franklin’s team shot up three spots in each poll. Last week, Penn State...
Smeltzer: Penn State QB Sean Clifford = Class act
UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.— Penn State QB Sean Clifford became the school’s all-time leading passer in Saturday’s 30-0 demolition of Maryland. Fittingly, Penn State fans have varying opinions. “Good for Cliff,” some would say. ”It only took him 20 years!, others would respond. People who have grown...
WATCH: Penn State’s Isaac, Clifford, Johnson Speak After Maryland win
Penn State was supposed to beat Maryland, but it wasn’t supposed to dominate the way it did. It was 27-0 at the half and 30-0 at the end of the game, and it didn’t look like Maryland ever had a chance. “I feel like, this game, we did...
Penn State-Rutgers to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on BTN
After Penn State’s dominant performance against Maryland on Saturday, it was announced that its penultimate regular season game against Rutgers on Saturday will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Rutgers comes into the game with a record of 4-6, most recently suffering its third consecutive...
WATCH: PSU HC James Franklin Does Push-ups on Sidelines
Pretty much everything has gone right for Penn State. It leads Maryland, 27-0, at halftime and has dominated the Terps. Penn State coach James Franklin getting nailed with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty wasn’t part of the plan, but even that turned into something Penn State fans could enjoy.
PSU HC Franklin Says CB Porter Unavailable due to ‘Non-Football Injury’
UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.— Penn State fans were unpleasantly surprised when Joey Porter Jr. didn’t play against Maryland Saturday. As usual, coach James Franklin didn’t say too much about why Porter didn’t play. In the opening statement of Franklin’s postgame presser, he explained part of it.
PSU HC James Franklin, Players Talk Pushups
Over nearly 12 seasons as a college football head coach, James Franklin has done many things. Franklin— who was at Vanderbilt from the 2011 season until he took the Penn State job after 2013– has won and lost games, made believers and skeptics out of fans and had many happy and angry moments.
Twitter Reacts to Sean Clifford Becoming PSU’s All-Time Leading Passer
UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.— Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford became the school’s all-time leading passer on the first drive of the team’s game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium. Clifford passed Trace McSorley, the same man he succeeded as Penn State’s starting QB. A lot of Penn State...
State College
Hundreds of Penn State Faculty Are Publicly and Privately Questioning University Leadership
STATE COLLEGE — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. The fallout comes after two high-profile decisions by Penn State officials last month: the...
