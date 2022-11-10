ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin advertising and marketing the temporary facility at […] The post Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Housing unit flooded at Nebraska State Penitentiary, inmates relocated

ComfortMade Mattress Factory giving free pillows to veterans on Friday. All you need is a valid military ID or any other document to prove military service to get your free pillow. Updated: 16 hours ago. A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit...
News Channel Nebraska

Meth charges near Lorton, Syracuse, Nebraska City

LORTON – Stuart Miller, 33, of Talmage is charged with possession on Nov. 3. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy says he investigated a pickup truck parked in the road near Lorton at N and O roads. The deputy says he reached in and put the truck’s transmission into park without waking the driver.
SYRACUSE, NE
doniphanherald.com

City of Lincoln proposes changes to floodplain regulations, a process critics say must first be balanced with other flood-mitigation efforts

In a long-simmering debate over how best to protect Lincoln from floods, one thing everybody agrees on is this: Lincoln is wetter than it used to be. Lincoln’s federal floodplain maps are based on rainfall totals from 1961, and in 2014 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gathered new historical data that confirmed a sobering reality: Lincoln’s weather patterns have changed over the past half-century. The city is wetter in the winter and spring, drier in the summer.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Suspects in Mills, Pottawattamie County pursuit linked to numerous burglaries

(Council Bluffs) – Two suspects who were apprehended in a pursuit earlier this month have been connected to numerous burglaries in Pottawattamie and Sarpy counties. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have recovered numerous stolen items from a vehicle that was used in an attempt to flee from officers on November 7th. During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly fled from a traffic stop, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour on Highway 34 and Interstate 29. The vehicle was eventually stopped using stop sticks near the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

OPD upgrades assault case to homicide after head injury victim dies

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 60-year-old man who was injured on Oct. 31 has reportedly died in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said that 60-year-old Daniel Price had suffered a head wound, rendering him unresponsive and sending him to UNMC. Police said that Price succumbed from his injuries Saturday evening around...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients

LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Doane University students protest lack of permanent Title IX coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Doane University students held a protest on Monday in hopes of convincing the president to hire a Title IX coordinator. The civil rights law enacted in 1972 prohibits sex discrimination against students and staff at any school that receives federal funding. This applies to everything...
CRETE, NE
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
NEBRASKA STATE

