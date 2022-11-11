Read full article on original website
Brittany Yeary with IMAGE Studios
Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU nursing program
Nov. 14: Clothing discounts, Dolly, and grades
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online educational and historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0.
Nicholasville couple trades the battlefield for a landscaping business
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Nicholasville couple started Bladez of the Bluegrass one year ago. It’s a veteran-owned and operated landscaping service. Geoff and Branda Blanks both served in the United States Army for more than two decades. For most soldiers, they noticed acknowledging difficulties was intimidating, so while stationed at Fort Hunter Liggett in California, it was their duty to watch for any signs of suicide.
Lexington Habitat for Humanity hosts largest online auction yet
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The team at Lexington Habitat for Humanity is getting in the holiday spirit by gearing up for its annual Bids 4 Builds event. Now in its 13th year, organizers said the online auction is bigger and better than ever. Leaders with the nonprofit are...
Early road slip up for EKU on Sunday at Cincinnati
Early road slip up for EKU on Sunday at Cincinnati. Justin Logan's forecast: Chilly rain then cold and snow showers. School bus safety questioned following Magoffin Co. …. Monday's Magoffin County school bus crash has state officials brainstorming how to improve bus safety.
Ale-8-One auctions off custom kicks to benefit eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Ale-8-One is dipping its toe into the custom sneaker game. The company introduced the custom kicks that are up for auction on Wednesday called “Ale-8-Ones.” The three pairs of sneakers in sizes 11, 11.5, and 12 were designed in Lexington by Billy Hobbs at True Blue Customs, who has been creating custom footwear since 2012.
Upcoming Louisville-Kentucky game gets afternoon kickoff time
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The final regular season game always means the most for Kentucky football. The annual meeting between the Wildcats & Louisville Cardinals, the Commonwealth Cup, will kick off at 3 p.m. on Nov. 26. The SEC announced the kickoff time on Monday afternoon. Kentucky (6-4)...
Nicholasville officer involved in shooting of LaDuke named
Kentucky State Police provided an update Monday on the death of Desman LaDuke. Police released the name of the Nicholasville police officer involved in the Oct. 22 shooting of 22-year-old LaDuke, after his family called the police to support LaDuke during a mental crisis. Nicholasville officer involved in shooting of...
DC lawmakers react after 3 killed, 2 hurt in UVA shooting
Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: 'it's so eerie sounding'
Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now.
Morning weather forecast: 11/14/22
Will Levis 1-on-1 Nov. 14: Clothing discounts, Dolly, and grades. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 14, 2022. Kentucky Blood Center starts Big Blu Crush Blood …. The Kentucky Blood Center started its Big Blu Crush Blood Drive Monday. Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU nursing program
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
Lexington wants your input on future park
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Undeveloped property in Lexington that has sat empty for the last twenty years, despite plans to build may be in for a face-lift. The land that is now Cardinal Run North and South was donated to the city in the late 1990s and in the 2000s Cardinal Run South opened. However, the city has not had the money or resources needed to expand and open Cardinal Run North.
Police investigate Darby Creek Road homicide
Authorities responded Saturday morning to shots fired on Darby Creek Road. They located 34-year-old William Edwards, who had been shot. he later died in the hospital. There is no suspect at this time.
State police respond to riot at jail
KSP officers were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center at 8:40 a.m. Saturday after a juvenile assaulted a staff member then let out other inmates.
DJ Wagner, top 2023 recruit, signs with Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — John Calipari and Kentucky have secured their final infinity stone to a 2023 recruiting class that has Big Blue Nation excited. DJ Wagner, a five-star guard, has signed to Kentucky, he announced via ESPN on Monday. Wagner joins a loaded class that has four...
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
Free Christmas activities begin Nov. 25 at Kentucky's Ark Encounter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You'll be able to celebrate Christmas this year on the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. ChristmasTime at the Ark and ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum will display hundreds of thousands of lights. The museum will feature a live nativity, while the ark will offer an animated show on a big screen, special concerts and live animal encounters.
