Do you ever notice repeating sequences of numbers grabbing your attention throughout the day? These synchronistic digits are often referred to as angel numbers. They’re typically thought of as repeating sequences of the same number, but if you always glance at the clock at 11:33 or are otherwise picking up on the number 1133 lately, then you’re probably wondering if that’s an angel number — and what it might be telling you if so. As a matter of fact, any number can be interpreted in a spiritual way, so breaking down the meaning of the angel number 1133 can help you figure out what message the universe is trying to send you.

4 DAYS AGO