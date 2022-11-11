Read full article on original website
BBC
Bristol project offers opportunity for black women creators
Three black women are being offered the chance to take part in a scheme aimed at creating more equality in music. The artist development project, run by Bristol's Saffron Records, will provide tools, opportunities and support. According to the organisation, black women account for less than 1% of professional music...
DeviantArt’s AI image generator aims to give more power to artists
DeviantArtImages created through the program, DreamUp, will be auto-tagged as AI art. But artists can opt out of including their work in the training set for future developments.
HGTV
STEM Gift Ideas for Building Kids' Ingenuity and Creativity
When it comes to shopping for Christmas, I look to strike a balance between the just-for-fun toys and the ones that stretch my kiddos' brains and originality. The great thing about these gift ideas is that they are toys that hone STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) skills and artistic abilities while also being a blast to play with — a win-win for parents and kids.
The Best-Kept Secret to Cultivating Creativity and Innovation
If you've ever felt limited in your creativity, then asking yourself these questions will help you unlock it.
itechpost.com
The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence: Will Robots Replace People?
Artificial intelligence has become one of the most evolving technologies in recent times. The technology is now widespread and has reached an astonishing global value of $22.6 billion by the year 2020. Adoption rates of artificial intelligence are also quickly growing, which makes it easier for both businesses and the average consumer to take advantage of these technologies. This led to a further increase in value, rising to $327.5 billion in 2022.
PLANetizen
How to Include Community Ideas in Urban Development
Urban development must support the people and businesses in it. Currently, nearly 60 percent of people worldwide live in a city, and this number will likely grow another 10 percent by 2050. With so many humans concentrated in one area, urban planners need to listen to and anticipate the needs of residents.
techeblog.com
Researchers Use New VIOLA Imitation Learning Algorithm to Teach a Robot to Make Coffee
OrionStar’s AI-powered 5G robotic coffee master may be years away, but if the VIOLA imitation learning algorithm is used to train basic robotics arms, it may become a reality sooner than later. This object-centric imitation learning approach to learning closed-loop visuomotor policies for robot manipulation can be used to teach a robotic arm to make a cup of coffee using K-cups.
Golf.com
How do startup equipment brands design and build clubs so quickly? | Gear Questions
Welcome to Gear Questions You’re Afraid to Ask, a GOLF.com series where we tackle your hard-hitting club queries. What’s up with the wave of “boutique” clubmakers that have been popping up? Who makes their stuff? And how do they keep their prices down? — Rich C., Dallas.
Bustle
Angel Number 1133 Is Calling On Your Creative Side
Do you ever notice repeating sequences of numbers grabbing your attention throughout the day? These synchronistic digits are often referred to as angel numbers. They’re typically thought of as repeating sequences of the same number, but if you always glance at the clock at 11:33 or are otherwise picking up on the number 1133 lately, then you’re probably wondering if that’s an angel number — and what it might be telling you if so. As a matter of fact, any number can be interpreted in a spiritual way, so breaking down the meaning of the angel number 1133 can help you figure out what message the universe is trying to send you.
Suhail Doshi Pivots MightyApp Startup Into PlaygroundAI
This Tech Twitter thread is by Suhail Doshi (source 11/13/22). His bio reads ‘Pizzatarian, programmer, & music maker.’. 1/ A bit of news: last week I decided to stop working on Mighty after 3.5 years. If anyone is interested in buying the IP, please reach out. This week our...
Founders Unite to Connect African Tech Community, Plug Funding Gap
Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
Why Web3 is the future of the internet
As society continues to integrate technology into every aspect of life, emerging Web3 tech drives the creators and innovators who envision the future of a decentralized internet.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
A 3-Step Leadership Guide to Creating a Culture of Problem-Solvers
As leaders, how can we solve company problems effectively? We often have the urge to fix everything quickly, but is this system of problem-solving really sustainable?
techaiapp.com
Motion and volumetric capture animation tech breaks barriers
The possibilities have been broadened for creators in a variety of fields with cutting-edge animation technology at Swinburne University of Technology’s Center for Transformative Media Technologies (CTMT). Motion and volumetric capture relies on cameras and sensors to digitize human movement. Still a niche application to date, motion capture is...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Schools need to start teaching AI as demand for tech skills will boom 40%
New economic research reveals that teaching Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills in secondary schools could help to fill increasing demand for computer science and AI related roles, supporting on average £71 billion of economic output annually to 2030 in the UK economy. The report – commissioned by Amazon from Capital Economics – estimates that demand for jobs that require computer science, AI or machine learning skills in the UK are expected to increase by 40% over the next five years.
nftevening.com
Metaplaces Offices Offer The Future Of Work With Unique Digital Workspaces
Metaplaces is launching the “Offices” Free mint – on a mission to build a highly immersive web3 zoom alternative. The latest NFT office spaces will allow people to meet and collaborate in the Metaverse like never before. The free mint for this highly anticipated drop will be on November 15th exclusively for whitelisted users. Read on to learn what the NFT collection has to offer, and how Metaplaces is paving the way for the future of work.
studyfinds.org
Robots already taking over world? Reports of workplace automation ‘greatly exaggerated,’ scientists say
PROVO, Utah — You may have heard about the “inevitable robot takeover” of the job market. After all, why would an employer hire a human if a machine can do the same job at a lower cost? Researchers from Brigham Young University, however, suggest that the rumors of humanity’s defeat at the hands of automation have been greatly exaggerated — at least for now.
agritechtomorrow.com
Interconnected machinery to make agriculture more sustainable, the vision of xFarm Technologies for EIMA International 2022
The tech company will be showcasing its latest products and partnerships at the landmark event, November 9-13, 2022, in Bologna, Italy. xFarm Technologies (https://xfarm.ag/), a tech company helping the agri-food sector to go digital, is ready for the 45th edition of the International Exhibition of Agricultural Machinery, taking place Nov. 9-13 in Bologna, Italy. EIMA International is one of the leading events in agricultural mechanics, where international exhibitors display their state-of-the-art technologies and innovations.
psychologytoday.com
Experiential Learning for Grown-Ups
Experiential learning is the process of taking active steps toward acquiring skills and knowledge through intentional experiences. Before looking for developmental opportunities, assess your skills, knowledge areas, abilities, and gaps. Then, create a plan to fill those gaps. Project-based learning, job shadowing, and networking are a few forms of experiential...
