University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: Vanderbilt loss begs wondering if Wildcats' past success was a mirage
The last time Kentucky lost to Vanderbilt, it was 2015. Vandy bested the Wildcats, 21-17, in a game where Kentucky gave up a pair of touchdowns to uncovered Commodores receivers. The Wildcats headed into that game in a 5-year bowl drought, hoping to sneak out 6 wins and reach even a lower-tier bowl.
Quick Takeaways: Wildcats Lose Stunner in Lexington to Vanderbilt, 24-21
Kentucky football just suffered perhaps the worst loss of the Mark Stoops era, falling 24-21 to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The loss snapped a 26-game SEC losing streak for Vandy, it also snapped a six-game losing streak to the Wildcats. Here are some rapid takeaways as everyone attempts to ...
Rucker: You want a statement, CFP committee? Here's your statement.
The nature of college football, as currently constructed, is such that any loss by any team at any point puts that team’s national championship status into the hands of a committee. When Tennessee left Georgia’s Sanford Stadium last weekend with a 27-13 loss, the Vols took their fate out...
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky rolls past Mississippi State 3-1 to maintain winning form
Kentucky volleyball (16-6) notched a 3-1 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs to stretch its win streak to five matches inside Newell-Grissom Building in Starkville, Mississippi, on Friday. Going into the match the Wildcats held the second overall spot in the SEC standings while the Bulldogs sat in ninth overall.
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky’s full-court press buries Morehead State as Cats improve to 2-0 on season
Kentucky womens basketball (1-0) defeated Morehead State 73-48 inside Memorial Coliseum on Friday, improving to 2-0 on the season. The Wildcats welcomed the Morehead State Eagles in Lexington on Friday night, less than a week after winning their season opener against Radford. Kentucky sought to keep the Eagles winless and...
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky triumphs over Duquesne 77-52
No. 4 Kentucky (2-0) defeated Duquesne 77-52 on Friday night to secure its second consecutive win to start the season. The victory came on the back of the Cats holding the Dukes to shooting 30% from the field with only a few lead changes early on in the first half.
radionwtn.com
Patriots Advance In Playoffs With 42-7 Victory
The Henry County Patriots took care of business on Friday night in the 2nd round of TSSAA playoff season defeating the Portland Panthers by a score of 42-7. The Patriots scored 42 in the first half and the reserves finished the contest for the night. They will play Springfield at home next Friday night. (HCHS photo).
wilsonpost.com
Superspeedway’s June Cup race moves to prime time
GLADEVILLE -- Nashville Superspeedway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series race will be run in prime time under the stars. NASCAR has announced the starting times for next season’s 36 races, and NSS’s June 25th Ally 400 is assigned a 6 p.m. kickoff. The track’s past two Cup races started in mid-afternoon.
Historical Season comes to an end for Coffee County after a Classic with Blackman
In a classic, the Coffee County Red Raiders and Blackman Blaze went back and forth like two heavyweight fighters on Friday night in the 2nd round of the TSSAA Class 6-A playoffs. The homestanding Raiders would strike first as Tristan Galy scored on a 6-yard run in the first and...
Carthage, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fairview High School football team will have a game with Smith County High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
thecountrynote.com
ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry Release Statements on Passing of Jeff Cook
Nashville, Tenn. — ALABAMA‘s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry today released the following statements, mourning the passing of their friend, cousin and bandmate of more than 50 years, Jeff Cook. “He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any instrument he chose, but his...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.299M Breathtaking Modern Home is a Shining Example of Their Distinctive Design and Attention to Detail in Nashville, TN
The Home in Nashville checks all the boxes with a heated salt water pool, main level primary and guest suites, now available for sale. This home located at 226 Brook Hollow Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Christie Bradley – The Wilson Group Real Estate Services – (Phone: (615-481-0970) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
Wintry mix this morning and a very cold weekend in Middle Tennessee
Very cold temperatures are expected this weekend across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, and the overall trend is showing cooler than average temps for the next 10+ days.
$800K lottery ticket sold in Murfreesboro
A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro won a $800,000 jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Raising Cane’s planning new restaurant in Hendersonville
The fast food chain will build a 2,843-square-foot restaurant.
CMA Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson and other stars won big Wednesday at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Single of the year: “‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson. Album of the year: “Growin’ Up,” Luke Combs. Song...
5 Places to Shop Local for Holiday Gifts in Spring Hill
This year, Small Business Saturday falls on November 26. The event was started by American Express in 2010 because the company knows small business is the core of economic success in communities large and small all across the country. It was promoted on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. By the following year, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day and it was picked up in all 50 states. It is now a significant part of holiday shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend.
