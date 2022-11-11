ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky rolls past Mississippi State 3-1 to maintain winning form

Kentucky volleyball (16-6) notched a 3-1 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs to stretch its win streak to five matches inside Newell-Grissom Building in Starkville, Mississippi, on Friday. Going into the match the Wildcats held the second overall spot in the SEC standings while the Bulldogs sat in ninth overall.
STARKVILLE, MS
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky triumphs over Duquesne 77-52

No. 4 Kentucky (2-0) defeated Duquesne 77-52 on Friday night to secure its second consecutive win to start the season. The victory came on the back of the Cats holding the Dukes to shooting 30% from the field with only a few lead changes early on in the first half.
LEXINGTON, KY
radionwtn.com

Patriots Advance In Playoffs With 42-7 Victory

The Henry County Patriots took care of business on Friday night in the 2nd round of TSSAA playoff season defeating the Portland Panthers by a score of 42-7. The Patriots scored 42 in the first half and the reserves finished the contest for the night. They will play Springfield at home next Friday night. (HCHS photo).
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

Superspeedway’s June Cup race moves to prime time

GLADEVILLE -- Nashville Superspeedway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series race will be run in prime time under the stars. NASCAR has announced the starting times for next season’s 36 races, and NSS’s June 25th Ally 400 is assigned a 6 p.m. kickoff. The track’s past two Cup races started in mid-afternoon.
NASHVILLE, TN
High School Football PRO

Carthage, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FAIRVIEW, TN
J.R. Heimbigner

New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
TENNESSEE STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $3.299M Breathtaking Modern Home is a Shining Example of Their Distinctive Design and Attention to Detail in Nashville, TN

The Home in Nashville checks all the boxes with a heated salt water pool, main level primary and guest suites, now available for sale. This home located at 226 Brook Hollow Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Christie Bradley – The Wilson Group Real Estate Services – (Phone: (615-481-0970) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

5 Places to Shop Local for Holiday Gifts in Spring Hill

This year, Small Business Saturday falls on November 26. The event was started by American Express in 2010 because the company knows small business is the core of economic success in communities large and small all across the country. It was promoted on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. By the following year, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day and it was picked up in all 50 states. It is now a significant part of holiday shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend.
SPRING HILL, TN

