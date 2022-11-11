A Leeds schoolboy said he feels “special” after beating geniuses Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking in an IQ test.Yusuf Shah, 11, said he hopes to study maths at Oxford or Cambridge after getting 162 in the Mensa test.Professor Hawking, the theoretical physicist known for his work on black holes, is said to have had an IQ of 160.Professor Einstein, also a theoretical physicist, is said to have had an IQ of around 160, although it is unclear whether either man did a test.Yusuf, from Leeds, said his friends at school are always telling him he is very smart -...

50 MINUTES AGO