Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

DC lawmakers react after 3 killed, 2 hurt in UVA shooting

DC lawmakers react after 3 killed, 2 hurt in UVA …. Nexstar's Basil John reports.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Nicholasville officer involved in shooting of LaDuke named

Kentucky State Police provided an update Monday on the death of Desman LaDuke. Police released the name of the Nicholasville police officer involved in the Oct. 22 shooting of 22-year-old LaDuke, after his family called the police to support LaDuke during a mental crisis. Nicholasville officer involved in shooting of...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU nursing program

Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU nursing program. Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU …. Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU nursing program.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

State police respond to riot at jail

KSP officers were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center at 8:40 a.m. Saturday after a juvenile assaulted a staff member then let out other inmates. KSP officers were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center at 8:40 a.m. Saturday after a juvenile assaulted a staff member then let out other inmates.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Nicholasville couple trades the battlefield for a landscaping business

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Nicholasville couple started Bladez of the Bluegrass one year ago. It’s a veteran-owned and operated landscaping service. Geoff and Branda Blanks both served in the United States Army for more than two decades. For most soldiers, they noticed acknowledging difficulties was intimidating, so while stationed at Fort Hunter Liggett in California, it was their duty to watch for any signs of suicide.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Early road slip up for EKU on Sunday at Cincinnati

Early road slip up for EKU on Sunday at Cincinnati.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: 'it's so eerie sounding'

Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: 'it's …. Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

For Sale: 'A Christmas Story' house

One of Cleveland's most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what's the future hold for the 'A Christmas Story' house. One of Cleveland's most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what's the future hold for the 'A Christmas Story' house.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYT 27

Why did WKYT’s on-air radar stop moving?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the addition of MeTV to the WKYT line-up in October, the WKYT First Alert Weather radar channel moved to channel 27.6. Because of the bandwidth required to broadcast MeTV and the existing CBS, The CW, Circle, and Dabl programming on channels 27.1 through 27.5, changes had to be made to the radar channel to ensure the best video quality possible for all of the channels.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Nov. 14: Clothing discounts, Dolly, and grades

Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 14, 2022.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan. Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Morning weather forecast: 11/14/22

Will Levis 1-on-1 Nov. 14: Clothing discounts, Dolly, and grades. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 14, 2022. Kentucky Blood Center starts Big Blu Crush Blood …. The Kentucky Blood Center started its Big Blu Crush Blood Drive Monday.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Scott County reporting multiple scam calls

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a significant number of scam calls circling through their citizens. Sgt. Robert Tackett told FOX 56 multiple callers have called and said they are being contacted by individuals using actual employee names from the sheriff’s office. The individuals being called said they were told they missed jury duty and owe money to be paid immediately.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Upcoming Louisville-Kentucky game gets afternoon kickoff time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The final regular season game always means the most for Kentucky football. The annual meeting between the Wildcats & Louisville Cardinals, the Commonwealth Cup, will kick off at 3 p.m. on Nov. 26. The SEC announced the kickoff time on Monday afternoon. Kentucky (6-4)...
LOUISVILLE, KY

