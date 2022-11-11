Read full article on original website
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
‘Serious bus accident’ in Kentucky leaves 18 students, driver injured
A bus crash in eastern Kentucky that Gov. Andy Beshear described as “serious” has injured 18 students and their driver, the Magoffin County School District says.
fox56news.com
DC lawmakers react after 3 killed, 2 hurt in UVA shooting
DC lawmakers react after 3 killed, 2 hurt in UVA …. Nexstar's Basil John reports. Lexington Habitat for Humanity hosts largest online …. The team at Lexington Habitat for Humanity is getting in the holiday spirit by gearing up for its annual Bids 4 Builds event. Morning weather forecast: 11/15/22.
fox56news.com
Nicholasville officer involved in shooting of LaDuke named
Kentucky State Police provided an update Monday on the death of Desman LaDuke. Police released the name of the Nicholasville police officer involved in the Oct. 22 shooting of 22-year-old LaDuke, after his family called the police to support LaDuke during a mental crisis. Nicholasville officer involved in shooting of...
fox56news.com
Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU nursing program
Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU nursing program. Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU …. Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU nursing program. Brittany Yeary with IMAGE Studios. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Lexington Habitat for Humanity hosts largest online …. The team...
fox56news.com
State police respond to riot at jail
KSP officers were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center at 8:40 a.m. Saturday after a juvenile assaulted a staff member then let out other inmates. KSP officers were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center at 8:40 a.m. Saturday after a juvenile assaulted a staff member then let out other inmates.
fox56news.com
Nicholasville couple trades the battlefield for a landscaping business
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Nicholasville couple started Bladez of the Bluegrass one year ago. It’s a veteran-owned and operated landscaping service. Geoff and Branda Blanks both served in the United States Army for more than two decades. For most soldiers, they noticed acknowledging difficulties was intimidating, so while stationed at Fort Hunter Liggett in California, it was their duty to watch for any signs of suicide.
fox56news.com
Early road slip up for EKU on Sunday at Cincinnati
Early road slip up for EKU on Sunday at Cincinnati. Justin Logan’s forecast: Chilly rain then cold and snow showers. School bus safety questioned following Magoffin Co. …. Monday's Magoffin County school bus crash has state officials brainstorming how to improve bus safety. Holiday cheer coming to Lexington. Holiday...
fox56news.com
Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: 'it's so eerie sounding'
Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: ‘it’s …. Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Cuts...
WKYT 27
‘There’s a lot of unanswered questions:’ Nicholasville community seeks answers, rallies for Desman LaDuke
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three weeks after an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, the community came together to demonstrate in honor of Desman LaDuke, who lost his life in the incident. Saturday’s rally provided the Nicholasville community with a space not just to celebrate Desman LaDuke’s life, but also to...
fox56news.com
For Sale: 'A Christmas Story' house
One of Cleveland's most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what's the future hold for the 'A Christmas Story' house. One of Cleveland's most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what's the future hold for the 'A Christmas Story' house. Brittany Yeary...
WKYT 27
Why did WKYT’s on-air radar stop moving?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the addition of MeTV to the WKYT line-up in October, the WKYT First Alert Weather radar channel moved to channel 27.6. Because of the bandwidth required to broadcast MeTV and the existing CBS, The CW, Circle, and Dabl programming on channels 27.1 through 27.5, changes had to be made to the radar channel to ensure the best video quality possible for all of the channels.
fox56news.com
Nov. 14: Clothing discounts, Dolly, and grades
Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 14, 2022. Lexington Habitat for Humanity hosts largest online …. The team at Lexington Habitat for Humanity is getting in the holiday spirit by gearing up for its annual Bids 4 Builds event. Morning weather forecast: 11/15/22.
WKYT 27
Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan. Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 11/14/22
Will Levis 1-on-1 Nov. 14: Clothing discounts, Dolly, and grades. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 14, 2022. Kentucky Blood Center starts Big Blu Crush Blood …. The Kentucky Blood Center started its Big Blu Crush Blood Drive Monday. Baptist Health Richmond gifts...
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
fox56news.com
Scott County reporting multiple scam calls
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a significant number of scam calls circling through their citizens. Sgt. Robert Tackett told FOX 56 multiple callers have called and said they are being contacted by individuals using actual employee names from the sheriff’s office. The individuals being called said they were told they missed jury duty and owe money to be paid immediately.
WTVQ
Capilouto: Sophia Rosing banned from UK campus, not eligible to re-enroll
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sophia Rosing is permanently banned from the University of Kentucky’s campus and is not eligible to re-enroll as a student, President Eli Capilouto said in a Wednesday update to ABC 36. Capilouto said more information is expected, but for now, the university has taken...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Police release little information weeks after man killed in standoff; family organizes rally
WATCH | UK making sure minority students have resources they need after harassing call, assault. WATCH | UK making sure minority students have resources they need after harassing call, assault. Updated: 6 hours ago. Rockcastle County wildfire burns nearly 2K acres. WATCH | 9-year-old Ky. boy selected for WWII history...
fox56news.com
2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
fox56news.com
Upcoming Louisville-Kentucky game gets afternoon kickoff time
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The final regular season game always means the most for Kentucky football. The annual meeting between the Wildcats & Louisville Cardinals, the Commonwealth Cup, will kick off at 3 p.m. on Nov. 26. The SEC announced the kickoff time on Monday afternoon. Kentucky (6-4)...
