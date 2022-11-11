LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the addition of MeTV to the WKYT line-up in October, the WKYT First Alert Weather radar channel moved to channel 27.6. Because of the bandwidth required to broadcast MeTV and the existing CBS, The CW, Circle, and Dabl programming on channels 27.1 through 27.5, changes had to be made to the radar channel to ensure the best video quality possible for all of the channels.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO