Model Train Event in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, OH- Railroad tracks and trains have been a huge part of history in our Country for years since it was the first step of advancing transportation, and the Zane Trace National Trail Model Railroad Club wanted to show people their amazing miniature replicas of different train tracks, buildings and even trains that are based off of real locations in Ohio.
Muskingum County Community Foundation’s 15 Annual Winter Coat Drive
ZANESVILLE, OH- As the Winter season closes in, people are starting to wear winter coats and hats and gloves to keep warm, but not everyone can afford winter clothing to stay warm. That’s why the Community Youth Foundation along with the Avondale Youth Center, Eastside Community Ministry, Bethel Community Center, the Salvation Army and other organizations started their 15th annual Winter Coat Drive.
Veterans Day Parade in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s always important to remember our Veterans for risking their lives to protect our Country and freedoms and values. And the Zanesville community did just that with their annual Veterans Day Parade. The Veterans Day Parade is a way to honor Veterans while also having some fun...
Donald Jay Kirkbride
Donald Jay Kirkbride, 74, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home with loved ones at his side. Don was born August 23, 1948 in Zanesville, son of the late Russell and Mary (Edwards) Kirkbride. In addition to his parents, Donald is also preceded in death by siblings Jimmy Kirkbride, Johnny Kirkbride, Kevin Kirkbride and Barb Vetula; his infant twin brother, Ronnie Kirkbride, who went to Heaven at only three months of age; as well as his beloved pet dog, Sophie.
Zanesville Trooper of the Year
ZANESVILLE, Ohio-– The Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has named Trooper Jordan Butler as its 2022 Trooper of the Year. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Jirles, “Trooper Butler exemplifies what it means to be a State Trooper and a leader among his peers.”. Trooper Butler is...
John McIntire Library and Ohio University: Start Your Business Class
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s always hard to now how to begin a business when you’re first starting out. That’s why the John Mcintire Library and Ohio University are hosting a series of classes called Start Your Business. The classes teach about different business tools to help your business grow. In turn the hope is to make a stronger economy for Zanesville. Adult Services Manager for the Muskingum County Library System Suzanne Helms discussed about what kind of business tools people can learn through these classes.
Prosperity Emerged from Zanesville Upbringing
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The funeral for a prominent African-American businessman and corporate leader was held today at the Wings of Hope Tabernacle on Lee Street. Eric Peterson was born here in 1952 before earning a Business degree at Ohio University, achieving certificates at Northwestern, Stanford and Harvard Universities, then inspiring his children and everyone he would go on to meet.
Vicki Lynn (Gildow) Watts
Vicki Lynn Watts, 71, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Genesis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Vicki was born July 31, 1951, daughter of the late Gordon and Shirley (Moore) Gildow. In addition to her parents, Vicki is also preceded in death by her brother, Gordy Gildow; several aunts and uncles; several beloved brothers and sisters-in-law; and her beloved pet dog, Zoe.
$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
Multiple Dollar General stores fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General stores in central Ohio have been called out once again after failing follow-up inspections for allegedly overcharging customers. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than […]
Norma K. Snack
Norma K. (Birkhimer) Snack, 91 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2022. She was born on October 23, 1931, in Senora, Ohio, daughter of the late Carl Birkhimer and Nellie (Sines) Birkhimer. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and coloring. She is survived by...
House Fire on Luck Avenue
The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
Olga, Columbus Zoo’s beloved sassy siamang, dies at 33
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A devoted mother, excellent learner and cherished primate named Olga died in early November at the Columbus Zoo. Olga, a 33-year-old siamang, was euthanized Nov. 2 after her health rapidly declined, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced in a Facebook post Friday. When Olga’s appetite and energy started declining, health team […]
Missing Zanesville Man Located
The Zanesville Police Department has cancelled the alert for a missing man. 39-year-old Jeremy Clapper was located and is fine according to Det. Sgt. Phil Michel. Clapper was reported missing on November 5. Tagged Jeremy Clapper missing man. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family...
Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday. What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire. The fire was on the...
Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. “We have a Chiweenie now, his name’s Rocky, and my kids decided that he needed a friend,” said Robinson. “So, I’d been searching for a puppy and found, came across this […]
The richest man in Columbus, Ohio
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Robert “Bob” K. Henthorne
Robert “Bob” Kermit Henthorne, 85, of Caldwell went to be with his Lord and savior in the morning hours of November 12th, 2022. He was born in Charleston, W.V. on October 31, 1937 to the late Russell and Geniece (Baldwin) Henthorne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Steve and Rusty Henthorne; his wife of 61 years, Donna Henthorne; as well as his brother, Joe Henthorne and sister, Wilma Seckman.
Ohio University Zanesville: FAFSA Completion and Application Night
ZANESVILLE, OH- Going to college is a huge step in adulthood and sometimes it can be stressful and daunting, especially when it comes to finances and papers to sign. That’s why Ohio University Zanesville wants to relieve some of that stress from college students by having an Application and FAFSA Completion Night.
Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 77 just south of the bridge to Marietta was called in around 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, according to 911 dispatchers. Williamstown Fire Department responded to the call, and officials say the fire has been put out. Williamstown Police and the Sheriff’s...
