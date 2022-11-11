Man’s Sky Hammock Is the Envy of “Kids at Heart” Everywhere

Can we come over and play?

As kids, we thought treehouses were the coolest thing to have in your backyard. And now that we’re adults, we still think treehouses are the coolest thing — hence that’s why they’re quite popular across social media. However, something else that’s recently caught our attention on social media is TikTok user @leedahlberg 's sky hammock. It’s an interesting combination of hammock meets treehouse and our inner child is screaming in excitement of how cool this is!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Showing us something we’ve never quite seen before, the actor and jewelry maker gives us a quick glimpse of his serene and green backyard full of beautiful, lush plants and features the star of the show — a sky hammock ! The huge netted hammock is nestled between two trees in his backyard and can easily comfortably fit at least a few people depending on its’ weight requirement. As if that wasn’t cool enough, he also has a patio that not only features both upstairs and downstairs seating, but is also slightly connected to the hammock as well.

This whole backyard not only provides a great set up for entertaining, but is also a great place to go when you wanna get some time with nature or simply relax and read a book.

We’re impressed with how awesome of a job he did creating this space. But what’s even more impressive, is how he told another TikTok user in the comments how he made the sky hammock out of trash he found — how amazing!

Similar to how his followers and viewers in the comment section feel about this peaceful space, this sky hammock and his backyard has our heart.

