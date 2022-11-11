Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, November 11, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> AAC Technologies (AACAY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Nomura

> Heartland Express (HTLD) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $18

> Mazda Motor (MZDAY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Nomura

> Schneider National (SNDR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt lowered to $20

> SciPlay (SCPL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt raised to $17

> Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> Werner Enterprises (WERN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $51

Downgrades:

> AppLovin (APP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities

> GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

> First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Intel (INTC) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $32

> Occidental Petro (OXY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $76

> Sallie Mae (SLM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt lowered to $18

> Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $26

> TuSimple Holdings (TSP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist

> VBI Vaccines (VBIV) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $2

Others:

> GoDaddy (GDDY) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $89

> Outset Medical (OM) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $23

> Wix.com (WIX) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $84

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here .

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.