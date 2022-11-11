An overnight gravel bike e-venture along the gritty trails of the Yorkshire Dales, riding a Ribble Gravel AL e. I’ve been messing around at bikepacking for years, occasionally loading up my mountain bike with unwise amounts of kit and wobbling off to enjoy overnight pedal-powered escapades on Dartmoor, but this summer I swore I’d stop playing and start doing it properly. So, when the opportunity to trail test a Ribble Gravel AL e (opens in new tab) bike presented itself, I seized the chance by both handlebars and started planning.

