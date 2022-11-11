If the Lakers are nothing else at this point following a 3-10 start, they are rudderless with trade rumors the only real buzz surrounding the team. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have only missed a combined four games of the possible 26 and have both played well (24.9 and 24.3 points per game respectively), but they are definitely not to the level of world-beaters by any means (shooting 23.9% and 25.0% from deep respectively). I was shocked to realize AD’s 37 & 18 night against Brooklyn was his first 30-point game of the season, so the superstar scoring has been missing for much of the season thus far.

