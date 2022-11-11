Read full article on original website
NBA Scores: Jimmy Butler blocks out the Suns, Celtics stay white hot
Not everyone can drop 50-plus points every night in the NBA. And honestly, that’s probably for the best. On Sunday, we saw two players — Joel Embiid (59, NBA-high so far this season) and Darius Garland (51) — erupt for their respective squads, one of them winning, the other wishing Donovan Mitchell wasn’t sitting out with an ankle injury. (In other words: losing.)
NBA Scores: Fireworks as Garland, Embiid both notch 50-point games
It’s a shame the Powerball jackpot isn’t climbing still, because then I could connect it to the certainly low odds of the NBA going nearly a month without a 50-point game to start 2022-23 only to get two in one night in November. The superhuman performances by Darius...
Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan offered scholarship by Syracuse
Kiyan Anthony is the No. 62 overall recruit in the class of 2025, but he’s better known as Carmelo Anthony’s son. The 6’3 guard from Christ the King High School in Queens, NY has been stacking up mid-major offers as he starts his sophomore year, and was already able to count Memphis and Penny Hardaway among his future college suitors. On Sunday, Anthony announced another scholarship offer that caught everyone’s attention.
4 Anthony Davis trades for the Lakers
If the Lakers are nothing else at this point following a 3-10 start, they are rudderless with trade rumors the only real buzz surrounding the team. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have only missed a combined four games of the possible 26 and have both played well (24.9 and 24.3 points per game respectively), but they are definitely not to the level of world-beaters by any means (shooting 23.9% and 25.0% from deep respectively). I was shocked to realize AD’s 37 & 18 night against Brooklyn was his first 30-point game of the season, so the superstar scoring has been missing for much of the season thus far.
Joel Embiid’s 59-point game is historically unreal
The Philadelphia 76ers – a team that once felt preordained for a deep postseason run – have had an uneven start to their 2022-23 season. A combination of injuries and poor offensive execution left the team under .500 through 13 games. However, things may be turning around for...
Duke’s Mayo explains how you can dump mayonnaise over a coach’s head
The Duke’s Mayo Bowl has burst onto the scene in 2020, but it wasn’t until last year that true magic happened. That’s when the bowl first brought in the “mayo dump,” which took the traditional Gatorade bath to incredible new levels. Now, a nationwide search...
