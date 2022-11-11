First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, November 11, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Coherent (COHR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $45

> Home Point Capital (HMPT) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $1.50

> Light & Wonder (LNW) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Macquarie; tgt lowered to $65

Downgrades:

> DCP Midstream (DCP) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $39

> EQRx (EQRX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $3.20

> Expensify (EXFY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $12

> First Advantage Corp. (FA) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $14

> HireRight Holdings (HRT) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $9

> Huntington Ingalls (HII) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $230

> Hut 8 Mining (HUT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $2

> L3Harris (LHX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $250

> Lumentum (LITE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $62

> Maverix Metals (MMX) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $4

> Nu Holdings (NU) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Outbrain Inc. (OB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $4

> Six Flags (SIX) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair

> Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at MKM Partners; tgt $38

Others:

> Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan

> MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $16

> Roku (ROKU) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $45

