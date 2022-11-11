ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSL Power 99

Spice Reveals Emergency Health Scare

By Mutha
WUSL Power 99
WUSL Power 99
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOfwV_0j7EEk1k00

A rumor started that Spice was in a coma after undergoing plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic. Spice is now setting the record straight. In a lengthy post she wrote, I'm in a better space today to properly update you on my current health situation. I suffered a damaged hernia a few days ago that sent my body into sepsis. As a result I was rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery. At the time the rumor started, Spice was on a break from social media which only exacerbated the rumor more.

Comments / 0

Related
WUSL Power 99

WUSL Power 99

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
541
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's Hip Hop and R&B

 https://power99.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy