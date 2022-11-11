Spice Reveals Emergency Health Scare

A rumor started that Spice was in a coma after undergoing plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic. Spice is now setting the record straight. In a lengthy post she wrote, I'm in a better space today to properly update you on my current health situation. I suffered a damaged hernia a few days ago that sent my body into sepsis. As a result I was rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery. At the time the rumor started, Spice was on a break from social media which only exacerbated the rumor more.