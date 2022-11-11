ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

lookout.co

‘I truly never thought I’d make it to this point’: Santa Cruz trans activist talks about challenges and thriving

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Reyes Morales Warne knew in middle school that he was trans. He had already told his parents that he was queer, but at age 12 he first he chose to come out as trans to his friends, before telling his family. He was surprised by his friends’ reaction. “They said, ‘No, you’re not trans,’” Warne recalled.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
actiontourguide.com

What Should You Not Miss on the Pacific Coast Highway?

There are plenty of places along the PCH that you really shouldn’t miss, but if we had to pick one spot to recommend for your Pacific Coast Highway road trip, it would be Big Sur. In between the Monterey and San Luis Obispo areas is a long stretch where the road is nestled between the mountains and some gorgeous seaside cliffs. Big Sur is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the western United States for a reason, and no drive down SR-1 is complete without a leisurely trip through its winding cliffside roads. However, there are plenty of other spots where you should really take your time as well.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
northbaybiz.com

Critically Endangered Coho Salmon Return to Bay Area to SPAWN

The gentle rains of the last week have brought endangered coho salmon back to Lagunitas Creek in west Marin County. Wild coho salmon return to their natal streams with the first fall rains and can be observed spawning from November through January when conditions are right. The bright red two-foot...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. AVP Technology Operations at Bay Federal Credit Union. Associate Director, Affiliated Residential Community Housing (ARCH) at UC Santa Cruz. Construction Inspector at San Lorenzo Valley Water District. Senior Instructional Technician - Mathematics/STEM...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Ag companies regularly spray my neighborhood with pesticides; it's time to make them stop

Retired Watsonville teacher Kathryn Mizuno wants agricultural giants like Driscoll's to be more accountable for the sort of pesticides they spray. She has lived in her current home since 2015, but only recently realized the amount of pesticides sprayed nearby. In September, the fields near her home got sprayed more than 20 times. This, she writes, must stop: "We should not be accepting the use of toxic chemicals as 'conventional' agriculture." The Watsonville City Council does not yet have a date to discuss the pressing community issue.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

This is what RSV looks like on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — As pediatric hospital beds in the Bay Area near capacity, more kids are visiting Central Coast emergency rooms with respiratory symptoms. Following a nationwide trend, respiratory cases including the flu, cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are surging across the central coast. Hospitals on the Central Coast...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Press Banner

Ambient Photonics Picks Scotts Valley For First Facility

A startup aiming to conquer the world with new technology that delivers a steady stream of solar power—even in even low light situations—has selected a former Fox Factory manufacturing plant in Scotts Valley as the site of its first production line. In a ceremony on Nov. 3, Ambient...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
SAN JOSE, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Redwood City's Next Door Neighbor

The first American to buy and live on land which became San Carlos was Timothy Guy Phelps. He was a mercantile owner from San Francisco and an actual 49er. He purchased 200 acres from the Arguello family, which he eventually expanded to 3,500 acres, where he raised cattle. He is noted for being the first president of the Southern Pacific Railroad, as well as a U.S. Congressman and a Regent of UC Berkeley. One of his employees planted the eucalyptus trees along San Carlos Ave. near Cordilleras Ave.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KSBW.com

Election results: Key races in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties

SALINAS, Calif. — Polls have closed in California, we have the latest results for the key races on the Central Coast, including the Monterey County Sheriff's, Santa Cruz mayoral and the Hollister mayoral election. Check back here for the latest results. We will be updating the election results throughout Tuesday night as we get new numbers.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
mavensnotebook.com

THIS JUST IN … Tuolumne River agencies, Contra Costa Water District sign on to voluntary agreements MOU

New Signatories Add Momentum to Years-Long Effort to Help Recover Salmon While Protecting Water Reliability. Three water agencies that rely on the Tuolumne River watershed are the most recent signatories to an agreement to provide water flows and new habitat to help improve conditions in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta watershed, adding momentum to the state’s plan to adapt to a new climate reality.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

