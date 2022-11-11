ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weidman, MI

WNEM

Police: Two dead, two injured following domestic incident

MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police are investigating a domestic incident where three people were shot and a suspect took their own life. Early Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of shots fired within the Isabella Reservation boundaries. At the scene, officers found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Sheriff names Weidman man killed in crash

A Weidman man was heading to pick up his two young sons from daycare when a semi truck hauling rocks ran a stop sign and killed him Wednesday. Ayron Thelen, 31, was on Coldwater Road when the semi on Drew Road, driven by a 49-year-old Freeland man, hit his car at 5:35 p.m., Isabella Sheriff Michael Main said.
WEIDMAN, MI
redlakenationnews.com

Murder-Suicide Leaves 2 Dead on Isabella Indian Reservation; 2 Others Injured

Tragedy has hit the Isabella Indian Reservation, the home of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, near Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe announced earlier today, November 13, 2022, that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called for a domestic disturbance, with reported shots fired, in Chippewa Township within the bounds of the reservation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
abc12.com

15-year-old arrested after deadly shooting outside Saginaw residence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 20-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting outside a residence in Saginaw on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State Police responded to the shooting in the 900 block of North Porter Street around 3 p.m. The 20-year-old victim,...
SAGINAW, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Mecosta Co. Sheriff Dept. Blotter: 11/13

At 1:57am, deputies responded to a domestic call at a residence on 5 Mile Road , Deerfield TWP. Female caller reported she was punched in the face by her boyfriend. The male was arrested for domestic assault. At 2:21am, deputies responded to a disorderly complaint at an address on Northland...
9&10 News

Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More

Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI

