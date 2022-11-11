Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Police: Two dead, two injured following domestic incident
MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police are investigating a domestic incident where three people were shot and a suspect took their own life. Early Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of shots fired within the Isabella Reservation boundaries. At the scene, officers found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
State police: Deadly head-on crash, passing semi spills 80k lbs. of corn
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating a deadly head-on crash in Kent County between a semi-truck and a car.
Morning Sun
Sheriff names Weidman man killed in crash
A Weidman man was heading to pick up his two young sons from daycare when a semi truck hauling rocks ran a stop sign and killed him Wednesday. Ayron Thelen, 31, was on Coldwater Road when the semi on Drew Road, driven by a 49-year-old Freeland man, hit his car at 5:35 p.m., Isabella Sheriff Michael Main said.
Bay City man charged in lengthy standoff with police over eviction notice to undergo psych eval
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man accused of engaging police in an hours-spanning standoff over an eviction notice is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the court case against him can proceed. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Thursday, Nov. 10, signed an order for...
Crash closes part of Kent County road
A crash has shut down part of a Kent County road Saturday afternoon. Dispatchers say there were injuries reported on 14 Mile Road & 14 Mile Court though the extent of them is unclear
redlakenationnews.com
Murder-Suicide Leaves 2 Dead on Isabella Indian Reservation; 2 Others Injured
Tragedy has hit the Isabella Indian Reservation, the home of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, near Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe announced earlier today, November 13, 2022, that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called for a domestic disturbance, with reported shots fired, in Chippewa Township within the bounds of the reservation.
abc12.com
15-year-old arrested after deadly shooting outside Saginaw residence
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 20-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting outside a residence in Saginaw on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State Police responded to the shooting in the 900 block of North Porter Street around 3 p.m. The 20-year-old victim,...
WNEM
Police investigate deadly Saginaw shooting, juvenile suspect arrested
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Saginaw on Sunday. Troopers responded to the scene at a home in the 900 block of N. Porter Street at 3 p.m. Investigators said the victim was shot outside of a house. The...
California parole absconder pleads to shooting at police in Bay County traffic stop
BAY CITY, MI — Last autumn, a California parole absconder allegedly fired a shotgun at two Hampton Township police officers when they approached him during a traffic stop. After holding the officers at bay in a standoff along a rural road, the alleged gunman surrendered, forfeiting the half-pound of crystal methamphetamine he had with him.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Mecosta Co. Sheriff Dept. Blotter: 11/13
At 1:57am, deputies responded to a domestic call at a residence on 5 Mile Road , Deerfield TWP. Female caller reported she was punched in the face by her boyfriend. The male was arrested for domestic assault. At 2:21am, deputies responded to a disorderly complaint at an address on Northland...
Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Man
UPDATE 12:57: Bill has been found. Roscommon County Sheriff’s deputies are currently working on a report of a missing dementia patient from Topper Ln. in Houghton Lake. 86-year-old Hazen Holen, who goes by the name Bill, walked away from his home on foot. Bill might be asking for a...
Troopers Respond to Shooting Death in Newago Co.
Michigan State Troopers from the Hart Post say they are on scene at a shooting death in Newaygo County. It happened near the corner of Sleeper Ave. and W. 80th St south of Fremont. Troopers say despite rumors on social media, there does not appear to be any threat to...
GRPD: Standoff suspect arrested after stabbing police dog
A suspect stabbed a police dog during a standoff in northwest Grand Rapids early Monday morning.
Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More
Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
Michigan man arrested for meth after car chase with police
He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
MSP: No threat after death near Fremont
Police say there is not believed to be an outstanding threat after a death south of Fremont Friday.
Sheriff: Driver arrested for having meth, running from police in Montcalm Co.
The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says an attempted traffic stop led to a man’s arrest for having and intending to deliver drugs.
No cause of death yet for homeless man found in river
Grand Rapids police have released the name of a homeless man whose body was found in the Grand River Friday.
Grand Rapids police investigate body found in Grand River
Police are investigating after a body was found in the Grand River Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the body was found underneath the Bridge Street Bridge before 7:30 a.m.
GRPD: 1 injured in early Saturday morning shooting
One man was injured in a shooting that happened in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.
Comments / 0