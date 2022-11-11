Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Millie Bobby Brown Confesses She Met Jake Bongiovi On Instagram Before Dating: Watch
Sometimes sliding into the DMs works out really well! Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi actually became friends via the internet before they met in real life, in a new ‘Autocomplete’ interview with Wired, released on Wednesday, November 9. While going through all...
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Met their matches. Zach Braff and Florence Pugh were forced to defend their relationship more than once, but their connection was undeniable. The Scrubs alum and the Oscar nominee first sparked dating rumors in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The PDA followed their collaboration on his 2019 short […]
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Share Sweet Social Media Exchange After Breakup
Watch: Florence Pugh Confirms SPLIT With Zach Braff. Don't worry, darling—Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are proving once again that there's no bad blood between them after their breakup. In fact, after the Scrubs alum, 47, posted on Instagram about a chance to win a Zoom call with him...
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend Responds to Amanda Seales’ Suggestion That She Should Break Up With Him
A YouTube personality and rapper who is dating The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey is speaking out after a comedian/actress took aim at him. Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., a YouTube personality who goes by the moniker PontiacMadeDDG and/or DDG has responded to Insecure actor Amanda Seales‘ suggestion that Grown-ish actress Bailey should leave him.
Britney Spears Jokes She's 'Not Dead' After Millie Bobby Brown Expresses Interest in Playing Her
If Millie Bobby Brown ever stars in a Britney Spears biopic, it's going to be without the singer's blessing. One day after the Stranger Things star expressed interest in playing the pop star on the silver screen, Spears took to Instagram to make it clear she was not thrilled by the idea.
Derek Hough’s Hilarious Request for Michael Bublé at His Wedding to Hayley Erbert (Exclusive)
“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Hough, who revealed the request he has for Michael Bublé at his upcoming wedding to Hayley Erbert. Derek quipped, “If he said he’ll do anything, then I don’t want him to sing. I want him to do magic tricks for me… I’m going to come with some crazy things that he’s gonna have to do because he said he will do anything.”
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford spark romance rumors
Some fans think Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford might be happier than ever. The No Time to Die singer and The Neighbourhood lead vocalist have sparked dating rumors after they were recently seen stepping out together in Los Angeles. Social media users first spotted the two dining together at the...
ETOnline.com
Tamera Mowry-Housley Reveals She's Heard Some Questionable 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Pitches
Tamera Mowry-Housley would love to give Sister, Sister fans the revival they've been calling for, but it has to be the right idea. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actress shared that she and her twin sister, Tia Mowry, have been approached with pitches to reprise their roles, but nothing has been right for them.
Who is Madonna’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Lourdes Leon
Madonna, the Queen of Pop, has had an awe-inspiring career as a seven-time Grammy winning artist, trendsetter and boundary-pusher who has made an undeniable impression on pop culture, and the world. She is the definition of an icon and mother of six. The "League of Their Own" actress’ latest 2022 album, Finally Enough Love: 50 […]
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
Popculture
Leslie Jordan: 911 Call Reveals Details About Car Crash Scene
Authorities have released a 911 call made from the scene of actor Leslie Jordan's car crash, and the audio reveals some new details about the tragic incident. According to ET — which obtained the recording — a bystander called for help, telling the 911 operator, "There's a man in a four-door BMW, in a grey vehicle, that crashed against the building." The caller also explained, "There's other people trying to open the car door and to get this gentleman out." The outlet also noted that Jordan was reportedly not breathing when first responders arrived.
Kelly Rowland Hits the amfAR Gala Red Carpet With Son Titan and Husband Tim
Kelly Rowland made a rare public appearance with her family at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. The Destiny's Child singer brought husband Tim Weatherspoon and son Titan as her dates for the star-studded event, which fundraises for HIV/AIDS research programs. After posing with Rowland on the red carpet in matching black suits, Weatherspoon and Titan took the stage during the ceremony to present her with the award of courage, both beaming with pride the entire time. Weatherspoon delivered a speech to celebrate Rowland's ongoing support of amfAR's mission to end the AIDS epidemic.
Women’s Aid calls out ITV for ‘platforming’ Seann Walsh in I’m a Celeb
Domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid has called out ITV for “platforming alleged abuser” Seann Walsh.Comedian Walsh, 36, is one of this year’s campmates on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity, and arrived on the show alongside Matt Hancock on Wednesday nights’s (9 November) episode.Walsh infamously cheated on his ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries in 2018 with his Strictly Come Dancing partner, Katya Jones.Humphries later accused Walsh of “gaslighting” her throughout their five-year relationship.Walsh later said on TheJonathan Ross Show:” I think if you lie and cheat on the person that you’re meant to care for and be in a relationship with, then that...
Hypebae
BLACKPINK's Lisa Wins Best K-Pop Award at 2022 MTV EMAs
BLACKPINK‘s Lisa just won the award for Best K-Pop at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards and fans everywhere are incredibly proud. Though Lisa couldn’t attend the ceremony in person to collect her award, she shared her thanks to fans everywhere in a pre-recorded video. “I’m so honored to have won the EMA for Best K-Pop this year,” she began. “Your support for LALISA and our new album means the world to me. Enjoy the rest of the night and hope to see you at one of our shows on the ‘Born Pink’ tour,” Lisa continued.
KTVB
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
How Netflix sells the dream of royalty to 'Bridgerton' fans
Netflix has thrown more than 800 balls inspired by its popular 'Bridgerton' show. For fans, it's their chance to reimagine themselves as characters on the show.
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Katya Jones pays sweet tribute to Tony Adams after he withdraws from the competition
Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones has paid tribute to her celebrity partner Tony Adams, after he withdrew from the competition this weekend. The former Arsenal player and football manager sustained an injury on Saturday night (November 12), and as he was unable to compete in the dance-off, stepped away. Posting...
