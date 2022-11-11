ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EatingWell

For $30, Lidl Shoppers Can Now Get a Full Thanksgiving Dinner on the Table

You've probably noticed your grocery bill going up over the past few months, and shopping for your Thanksgiving meal will be no different. To help shoppers stay mindful of their budgets, Lidl grocery stores are offering a great new deal where shoppers can buy a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people at $30 or less.
money.com

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
Mashed

Aldi's Cookie Dessert Bars Are Turning Heads

According to Medical News Today, it's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's probably a lie. The most important meal of the day might just be dessert. Some, like Ask Difference, will say that dessert isn't a meal. That's because they're doing it wrong....
Mashed

Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving Menu Is Officially Back

Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching, and for many this comes with no small amount of stress. The elaborate meal generally takes hours — even days — for a person to prep, cook, and serve. Then, there's the financial commitment. A turkey alone is likely to cost far more than usual, thanks to the fact that turkey production was lowered in 2019 because people weren't buying the fowl as much, per The New York Times, and then the pandemic further reduced production. Plus, widespread avian flu has hit 44.6 million chickens and turkeys in the U.S. alone this year, and historic inflation levels have driven prices up even more, says USA Today. In fact, turkey prices were a whopping 17% higher in September of 2022 than they were the year before!
GOBankingRates

How To Do Thanksgiving for Less than $50

Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 24 this year, and that date is rapidly approaching. Perhaps you offered to host months ago and are now thinking you might have bitten off a little more than you can...
Thrillist

Toast the Holidays with Mindful Drinks

Welcome to Recipes to Remember, a collection of passed-down recipes that remind us to gather around the table, share a meal prepared with our own hands—or, perhaps even better, the hands of our loved ones—and simply enjoy each other’s company. As the holiday season arrives, let’s try new-to-us recipes and make lasting memories along the way.
TODAY.com

More Americans consider dining out for Thanksgiving due to rising food prices

Inflation may have some Americans gathering around the restaurant table instead of the family table on Thanksgiving this year. With the soaring cost of food at grocery stores gobbling up budgets ahead of Turkey Day, even traditionalists who love a home-cooked meal on the holiday may consider alternatives for Thanksgiving dinner.
GOBankingRates

How To Host Thanksgiving On a $100 Budget

Thanksgiving is supposed to be all about family, friends, feasts and gratitude. But for the host, stress, anxiety, and turkey-sized credit card bills are what's really on the menu -- but it doesn't...

