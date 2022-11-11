Read full article on original website
Fox 19
2 men wanted in connection with burglaries in Dearborn County
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two men are wanted in three counties in the Tri-State area, but authorities do not know who the suspects are, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry. The two men are accused of breaking into at least nine cars in the Hidden Valley Lake community...
WLKY.com
ISP: 2 people lead police on multi-county chase in U-Haul across southern Indiana on I-65
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A New Albany man and woman led police on a car chase through three counties in southern Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police. It started shortly before 3 p.m. when 36-year-old Chance Money and 36-year-old Jessica Holliday left the scene of a reported theft at a Home Depot in a U-Haul box truck just as Seymour Police Department officers arrived.
Good news from Indiana DNR ahead of firearm season
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier deer hunters will take to the woods Saturday, Nov. 12 for the start of firearm season. There is some good news from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources when it comes to the available harvest this season. Typically, every Indiana county sees yearly reports of epizootic...
WISH-TV
Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people gathered for a 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Friday outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. They gathered in the shadow of Hamilton County government buildings that represented frustration for many local veterans from 2014-2019. Hamilton County is suing the director of the Indiana...
WISH-TV
Slick conditions affecting Indiana roads; ISP calling in troopers
(WISH) — Falling snow and low temperatures are causing slick conditions on Indiana roads. Indiana State Police at the Indianapolis district say troopers are being called in on their day off due to crashes occurring on interstates. That includes a jacknifed semi on southbound Interstate 65 between 30th and 26th streets. Two lanes are blocked as a result.
Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a […]
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
readthereporter.com
DNR offers free admission to Indiana’s state parks on Black Friday
This year, get outside and enjoy Indiana’s natural spaces on Friday, Nov. 25. Admission is free at all Indiana DNR properties, and you can earn the chance to win nearly everything you need for a great picnic from the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF). The prize package is valued...
WNDU
Indiana Leaders mourn the death of Rex Early
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple Indiana leaders are morning the passing of former Indiana Republican chairman, Rex Early. Early made a campaign for state governor, and was an at large delegate for former President Donald Trump. Current Indiana Republican Chairman Kyle Hupfer released a statement on his passing:. “Rex...
WBIR
CCSO: Wanted man found dead in Indiana
Brian Heinsohn, a man on TBI's Most Wanted, died before officers were able to arrest him. Indiana law enforcement tracked him down at a home Friday night.
WTHI
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
Woman found dead in Franklin home, investigation underway
FRANKLIN, Indiana — An investigation has been opened into a death at a Franklin home that police have deemed "suspicious." Officers received a call at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning about a suicide attempt at a home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard. The home is in the Branigin Creek subdivision, which is located right off South U.S. Highway 31.
Brownsburg man dies in multi-car crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a Brownsburg man early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 near Mann Road on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It was reported that two people were […]
wfyi.org
Indiana boosts state government employee paychecks to fight turnover
Indiana lost more state government workers than it could hire during the last few years. And it costs the state a lot of money to constantly try to replace them, a recent state compensation study report found. A new state employee pay plan went into effect this week to better...
Man killed in Richmond shooting overnight
RICHMOND, Ind. — A 33-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Richmond overnight, police said. Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Richmond Police Department officers responded to the 1110 block of North I Street for a report of a shooting. There they located Nicholas F. Lakes, of Richmond, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Record-breaking deaths prompt overdose review team in Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. — For the third year in a row, Bartholomew County has broken its record for overdose deaths. Coroner Clayton Nolting said his office has seen 35 deaths so far this year. That’s up from 33 last year and 31 in 2020. The last six years of overdose deaths in Bartholomew County: 2017: 30 […]
korncountry.com
Seymour man arrested for child molesting
SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department (SPD) arrested a 19-year-old Jackson County man after law enforcement alleges he had sex with a 12-year-old girl. Officers began the investigation on November 5, as the incident was reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to SPD’s Lt. C.J. Foster.
wboi.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
Order in the Court! Here are 15 of Indiana’s Most Beautiful County Courthouses
I have always been a fan of old buildings and old architecture. Full transparency here – I know nothing about architecture. I couldn’t tell you the difference between Classical, Victorian, or Art Deco if my life depended on it. All I know is that I love how old buildings look and the creativity, skill, and craftsmanship that went into building them. I love history, and I love to think about the stories old buildings could tell. Old buildings just seem to have personality, especially compared to a lot of newer buildings that all look the same. Some of the most interesting and beautiful old buildings in Indiana are county courthouses.
What you need to know as Deer Hunting Firearms Season begins in Indiana
Deer Hunting Firearms season in the Hoosier state begins Nov. 12 and lasts until Nov. 27. One of the most common hunting-related injuries is tree stand accidents.
