Simon Kenton can’t beat history – or Louisville Trinity – in Class 6A playoffs
If you thought the RPI ratings for Kentucky’s Class 6A probably couldn’t be that far off and No. 2 Simon Kenton Pioneers had a real shot at finally catching up with Louisville Trinity’s four-loss Shamrocks, you could probably make a case for that. Especially when you looked...
Three-Star Cornerback Decommits from UC
UC now has 20 commits slated to sign their NLIs next month.
Bearcats back in AP Top 25 after improving record to 8-2
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after their win over East Carolina on Friday night. Cincinnati is ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and is No. 21 in the AFCA Coaches Poll following the latest rankings release. Cincinnati won their...
Kings defeats Winton Woods 23-16 to advance to the Division II, Region 8 final
Kings defeated Winton Woods 23-16 to advance to the Division II, Region 8 final on Nov. 18. The Knights play Anderson for a second time this season.
ECU QB Holton Ahlers Accuses UC of Intentionally Knocking Out Keaton Mitchell
The running back was having a big game, until he took an even bigger hit.
Locations set for Greater Cincinnati teams in OHSAA football regional finals
The neutral locations are set for the Divisions I-IV regional finals involving seven Greater Cincinnati teams Nov. 18-19.
St. Henry District High School principal announces timetable to field varsity football team in 2026
St. Henry District High School plans to have a varsity football team in the 2026 season, according to a timetable announced by principal Grant Brannen on Friday. The coed Catholic school in Erlanger will start with a youth league for seventh and eighth grade students in 2024 and field a junior varsity team in 2025. The Crusaders’ first varsity season will be in 2026 with school enrollment determining its classification by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
Watch: Desmond Ridder, Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Pump Up Nippert Crowd Before ECU Game
Two of the best players in UC history showed out for 'Nipp at Night.'
Registration now open for 2023 Polar Plunge benefitting Special Olympics
Versailles, IN — Registration is open for the 16th annual Polar Plunge and After Splash Bash at Versailles State Park. The event supports Special Olympics Indiana – Ripley Ohio Dearborn and will take place on Saturday, February 18. Participants must be at least 12 years old on the...
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million
A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
Early morning I-465 claims life of Brownsburg man
A Brownsburg man has died following an early morning crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis, according to ISP.
Crawford’s raise and bonus spark controversy among faculty
Miami University’s Board of Trustees announced that it has added an additional year to President Greg Crawford’s contract, which now spans five years through 2027. The board also issued Crawford a 4% annual raise as well as a bonus of $75,000 per year. The raise brings his salary to $551,665, while the bonus bumps it to $626,665 per year — a figure drastically higher than what an average faculty member makes.
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
Tracking snow showers and tumbling temperatures
INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off warm with temperatures still mild, highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Cold air is moving in for the afternoon and we have a few chances of snow showers in the next 7 days. Falling temperatures this afternoon. A cold front...
Anchor Bar, the original Buffalo wing restaurant, to add Cincinnati location
The Anchor Bar is spreading its wings even wider, with plans to open six new franchise locations across the country next year.
2 men wanted in connection with burglaries in Dearborn County
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two men are wanted in three counties in the Tri-State area, but authorities do not know who the suspects are, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry. The two men are accused of breaking into at least nine cars in the Hidden Valley Lake community...
Cincinnati is home to the oldest candy cane company in the country
A sweet sense of pride, joy and nearly 150 years of family tradition is what you’ll find at Doscher’s Candy Company in their Newtown location. The company is known for its candy canes and French Chew. “A lot of people don't realize that French Chew is made right...
The Workingman’s Friend named Indy’s Best Burger
Well done, Indy’s Best voters! You’ve picked The Workingman’s Friend as Indy’s Best Burger. The longtime establishment is no stranger to accolades: It’s also been named the best burger in Indiana by both Food & Wine and Yelp. “I don’t really know. I don’t do...
