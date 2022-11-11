ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, IN

WLWT 5

Bearcats back in AP Top 25 after improving record to 8-2

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after their win over East Carolina on Friday night. Cincinnati is ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and is No. 21 in the AFCA Coaches Poll following the latest rankings release. Cincinnati won their...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

St. Henry District High School principal announces timetable to field varsity football team in 2026

St. Henry District High School plans to have a varsity football team in the 2026 season, according to a timetable announced by principal Grant Brannen on Friday. The coed Catholic school in Erlanger will start with a youth league for seventh and eighth grade students in 2024 and field a junior varsity team in 2025. The Crusaders’ first varsity season will be in 2026 with school enrollment determining its classification by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
ERLANGER, KY
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE
Ash Jurberg

This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million

A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

Crawford’s raise and bonus spark controversy among faculty

Miami University’s Board of Trustees announced that it has added an additional year to President Greg Crawford’s contract, which now spans five years through 2027. The board also issued Crawford a 4% annual raise as well as a bonus of $75,000 per year. The raise brings his salary to $551,665, while the bonus bumps it to $626,665 per year — a figure drastically higher than what an average faculty member makes.
OXFORD, OH
Fox 59

Tracking snow showers and tumbling temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off warm with temperatures still mild, highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Cold air is moving in for the afternoon and we have a few chances of snow showers in the next 7 days. Falling temperatures this afternoon. A cold front...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

The Workingman’s Friend named Indy’s Best Burger

Well done, Indy’s Best voters! You’ve picked The Workingman’s Friend as Indy’s Best Burger. The longtime establishment is no stranger to accolades: It’s also been named the best burger in Indiana by both Food & Wine and Yelp. “I don’t really know. I don’t do...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

