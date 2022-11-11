ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3d ago

He should sit this week. He’s going to be less efficient and very limited to what he will be able to do. Sit him, get him healthy, and let Casey perform the job he’s expected to do.

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Injury news on Cooper Kupp seems positive

The Los Angeles Rams lost 27-17 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, dropped to 3-6, and Cooper Kupp got hurt. While things seem pretty terrible for the Rams right now, the injury news on Kupp could have been worse. Kupp was going up for a John Wolford pass in the...
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following win over Jaguars

After a few weeks of escaping with just minor injuries, they seemed to catch up to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed media members after the game, speaking on the injuries that the team dealt with during the course of the game. A total of three players exited the game with injuries and did not return. Two of those injuries were confirmed to be concussions.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen likely to start in Week 10

The Buffalo Bills are going to have Josh Allen under center Sunday. NFL Network reported on Saturday that Buffalo isn't promoting quarterback Matt Barkley from its practice squad, which presumably means that Allen will suit up against the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in Week 10. Allen suffered an elbow sprain in...
Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
Bills vs. Vikings score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis as Josh Allen makes start for Buffalo

Two of the NFL's best teams have kicked off in Western New York as the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) face the Buffalo Bills (6-2). Both teams will be looking to bounce back from less than stellar performances as the Vikings needed to stage a double-digit, fourth-quarter comeback at the Washington Commanders in a 20-17 win while the Bills lost a 20-17 stunner at the New York Jets last week.
