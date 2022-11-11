Read full article on original website
He should sit this week. He’s going to be less efficient and very limited to what he will be able to do. Sit him, get him healthy, and let Casey perform the job he’s expected to do.
Aaron Rodgers appeared to yell a loud F-bomb at Matt LaFleur after awful two-minute drill
Aaron Rodgers is having a bad 2022. His Green Bay Packers were 3-6 coming into Week 10 and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. His 89.0 passer rating is the lowest of his career, as are his 232 passing yards per game and 6.6 yards per pass attempt.
Dallas Cowboys deserve to lose, but this time Mike McCarthy should blast those refs
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
Brittany Mahomes Unleashes on Refs After Juju Smith-Schuster Gets Knocked Out in Brutal Play
Following a scary play that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the ground, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had some thoughts about the game’s referees. During the play, Smith-Schuster is seen flying through the air after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Howie Long says it’s finally time to stop under-estimating the Dallas Cowboys
NFL Hall of Famer says the Cowboys have been over-hyped for seasons. This year they are for real.
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Josh McDaniels Suffers an Unforgivable Loss
Indianapolis was the NFL’s punching bag of the week but successfully handed that title over to Las Vegas.
Report: Colts' top executives objected to Jeff Saturday hire
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made the impulsive decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach despite the objections of two of his top executives in the front office, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Though this doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering the lack of rationale...
Injury news on Cooper Kupp seems positive
The Los Angeles Rams lost 27-17 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, dropped to 3-6, and Cooper Kupp got hurt. While things seem pretty terrible for the Rams right now, the injury news on Kupp could have been worse. Kupp was going up for a John Wolford pass in the...
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following win over Jaguars
After a few weeks of escaping with just minor injuries, they seemed to catch up to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed media members after the game, speaking on the injuries that the team dealt with during the course of the game. A total of three players exited the game with injuries and did not return. Two of those injuries were confirmed to be concussions.
Browns make flurry of roster moves on heels of matchup vs. Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Miami Dolphins tomorrow, looking to continue to climb back from a 2-5 start. After a Halloween win over the Cincinnati Bengals, they now look to make it two in a row against the Dolphins in South Beach. On the eve of...
Bill Belichick wants 1 NFL rule changed after Bills-Vikings mishap
The NFL was fortunate that a major officiating error did not cost the Minnesota Vikings a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and Bill Belichick thinks the mishap was further evidence that the league needs to make at least one big change to its replay review rules. Buffalo was...
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen likely to start in Week 10
The Buffalo Bills are going to have Josh Allen under center Sunday. NFL Network reported on Saturday that Buffalo isn't promoting quarterback Matt Barkley from its practice squad, which presumably means that Allen will suit up against the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in Week 10. Allen suffered an elbow sprain in...
Twitter reacts to wild finish between Vikings and Bills
Won't see too many regular season football games better than that. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in what became an instant classic on Sunday. The game featured an incredible game-saving catch, a highly-questionable call, a mind-boggling fumble that led to the tying touchdown and an overtime finish.
Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game
The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
Refs blew 2 massive calls that could've killed Vikings
There were two clearly egregious examples.
Josh Allen BREAKING: QB Roster Move Reveals Injury Decision for Bills vs. Vikings
The Buffalo Bills continue their 2022 NFL campaign by hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. ... with Josh Allen in line to play.
Bills vs. Vikings score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis as Josh Allen makes start for Buffalo
Two of the NFL's best teams have kicked off in Western New York as the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) face the Buffalo Bills (6-2). Both teams will be looking to bounce back from less than stellar performances as the Vikings needed to stage a double-digit, fourth-quarter comeback at the Washington Commanders in a 20-17 win while the Bills lost a 20-17 stunner at the New York Jets last week.
Bucs make roster moves before Sunday's game vs. Seahawks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding some reinforcements on the eve of Week 10. Linebacker Ulysees Gilbert and cornerback Ryan Smith have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game in Munich against the Seattle Seahawks. Both players will give the Bucs added depth...
