Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Related
rockmnation.com
PODCAST: Recapping Tennessee
Welcome back, Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, Missouri got destroyed by Tennessee thanks to a poor defensive showing and the usual offensive performance. The guys recap the game, talk about Arkansas, and reflect on the poor schedule Mizzou didn’t take advantage of this season.
rockmnation.com
Beyond the Box Score: Inevitable
There’s really not much you can say about this game. Missouri was in it for exactly 36 minutes and 5 seconds before Tennessee hit the nitrous and ran away with the game, turning a 28-24 lead into a 49-24 lead in a mere 7 minutes of game time. Missouri was good enough to hang around for a little bit not enough to win on the road against a top five opponent. It’s one of the least surprising developments of the year.
rockmnation.com
Explosive Tennessee offense replicates dominance in 66-24 victory over Missouri football
The Missouri Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC) visited the great Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the up-tempo and fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 SEC). Boasting one of the nation’s Top-15 defenses, Mizzou looked to pose a challenge against the No. 2 scoring offense in the country and one of the most accurate passers in college football. Instead, the mighty Vols offense showcased its sheer talent and speed en route to a 66-24 victory.
rockmnation.com
Pourover: With an extension in hand, Drinkwitz has more runway
If you subscribe to the theory of “Lose big, lose close, win close, win big”, then this season has provided a lot of material. There are other dimensions where it’s possible Mizzou has three more wins this season, but that’s part of the growth process for a program, at least according to the expression.
rockmnation.com
Five Takeaways from Mizzou’s 66-24 loss at Tennessee
Tennessee is a college football team. Because of this they are absolutely beatable. We’ve seen two teams play them close before and they’ve even lost before! It can be done! But it requires a perfect game from both your offense and defense. And on Saturday Missouri was far from perfect. Let’s take it away:
rockmnation.com
Mizzou WBB Preview: Undefeated Tigers face off against Western Kentucky in quick turnaround
It seems like it was just yesterday when the Missouri Tigers women’s basketball team defeated Southeast Missouri State 62-50. Wait, it was yesterday! Thirty hours after tipping off against SEMO and around 28 hours after the conclusion of that game, Mizzou will face off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Norm Stewart Court.
rockmnation.com
Missouri Men’s Basketball Game Thread: In-state Lindenwood faces Mizzou for first time
Starters for Mizzou remain the same: DeAndre Gholston, D’Moi Hodge, Nick Honor, Kobe Brown and Noah Carter. Starters for Lindenwood: Brandon Trimble, Kevin Caldwell Jr. Chris Childs, David Ware and Cam Burrell. Lindenwood wins the opening tipoff, and Burrell knocks down the game’s first shot. Gholston responds with Mizzou’s...
rockmnation.com
Rock M Nation Reacts: Which former player would help this team the most?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. While Missouri’s Defense has been steadfast for much of the season, the Offense has left...
rockmnation.com
Defense powers Missouri men’s basketball to 82-53 victory over the Lindenwood Lions
Everywhere the Lions looked, a Tiger was there. Oh my. That’s how it appeared for the Lindenwood Lions, who faced the in-state Missouri Tigers for the first time in program history. Missouri consistently hunted down stray passes, attacked the Lindenwood offense with full-court press and showcased why they are the “Top-Cats” of Missouri college basketball.
rockmnation.com
Hansen’s explosive 2nd-half leads WBB to 65-47 win over Western Kentucky
If you were to tell most people that the person with zero points in the first half would end up being the leading scorer in the game, they would probably say it was either a low-scoring game or this person just exploded. The latter is true for Lauren Hansen, who unleashed 17 points all in the second half with 13 of those points coming in the third quarter, leading the Missouri Tigers to a 65-47 win over the Western Kentucky Lady Hilltoppers.
rockmnation.com
Missouri Basketball Game Preview: Lindenwood
Missouri will face their second Ohio Valley Conference opponent early this evening when they take on Lindenwood University. The Lions were a part of a group of three teams (Southern Indiana & Arkansas Little-Rock) who made the move to the OVC starting in the 2022-2023 season. Lindenwood and Southern Indiana...
rockmnation.com
Mizzou WBB Preview: Tigers look to continue streak vs SEMO
After dismantling Bradley in the home opener, 83-38, the undefeated Missouri Tigers women’s basketball team is back at Mizzou Arena for an in-state matchup against the 1-1 Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. Like the previous matchups against Missouri State and Bradley, SEMO went through their fair share of transfer portal...
Comments / 0