TROUP — Troup residents held a fish fry and auction in order to take some financial burden off of Cooper Reid and his family. Reid was severely injured during a Troup football game in September. At last count, Saturday’s benefit raised $72,000 for Reid and his family. According to our news partner KETK, after more than a month of being hospitalized in Tyler, Reid was transferred to TIRR Memorial Herman in Houston for the next phase of treatment. His family members are taking time off from work to stay by his side. “His medical bills are gonna be, we have no idea what they’re going to be and so we just want to do whatever we can to take some of the burden off of them so they can focus on Cooper and help Cooper get better and what he needs,” said Mandi Braswell, Troup resident.

TROUP, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO