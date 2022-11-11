Read full article on original website
US Authorities Ask Paxos to Freeze Assets Withdrawn from FTX
US federal law enforcement has asked crypto exchange Paxos to freeze assets associated with four Ethereum addresses. "Paxos, at the direction of US Federal Law enforcement, froze 11,184.38 PAXG tokens valued at ~$19M. These tokens were on FTX and moved to unknown addresses in the last 24hrs." Subscribe to our...
Huobi Reveals it Has $3.5B in Assets
Crypto exchange Huobi has recently shared information about the balances of its hot and cold wallets. According to the announcement made by the platform, the estimated value of its reserves is $3.5 billion. As of November 12, the company holds more than 191 million native Huobi tokens (HT), 9.7 billion...
Crypto.com Recovers 320,000 ETH Mistakenly Transferred to a Gate.io Address
Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has recently recovered 320,000 ETH valued at nearly $400 million that it had mistakenly sent to an address on the Gate.io exchange, the platform's CEO Kris Marszalek has announced. Last November 11, Crypto.com disclosed information about the balances of its hot and cold wallets. According to the...
Binance Resumes Deposits in FTT Tokens
Yesterday it became known crypto exchange Binance had halted deposits in FTX’s FTT tokens after releasing a large batch of the asset outside of the unlocking program. "Binance has stopped FTT deposit, to prevent potential of questionable additional supplies affecting the market. We will monitor the situation. Also encourage other exchanges to do the same, just to be safe. Let’s not have another GALA."
Visa Terminates Credit Card Agreement with FTX
Global payments system Visa has excluded cryptocurrency exchange FTX over "unfortunate situation," which has been unfolding around the Bahamas-based trading platform over the past few days. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. A spokesperson for Visa confirmed in a...
Swiss Central Bank Sees Risks in CBDC
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) won't hurry with its implementation of a central bank digital currency as the regulator sees no "no compelling advantage" of this type of currency, Reuters reports, citing governing board member Andrea Maechler. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that...
The NPD Group: Prestige Beauty Grew 15 Percent in Q3
Prestige beauty sales continue to rise, even as the threat of a potential global recession looms. According to data from The NPD Group, prestige beauty sales in the U.S. grew to $6 billion in the third quarter, a 15 percent increase versus 2021’s third quarter. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW “Unit sales and revenue are both growing by double digits for beauty products sold in the prestige market, indicating that consumers are indulging in beauty products this year,” said...
CoinShares: Crypto Funds Record Highest Inflows Since August
According to analysts at CoinShares, fund inflows into cryptocurrency-based investment products between November 5 and 11 amounted to $42 million compared to an outflow of $15.6 million the previous week. According to the firm's experts:. "Investors see the FTX collapse as an opportunity." Traditional Bitcoin funds posted their highest inflows...
Walmart shares jump after profit, sales top Wall Street expectations
Walmart reported strong third quarter profits Tuesday despite shoppers being squeezed by elevated inflation. In October, inflation reached 7.7% from a year earlier.
Crypto Exchange AAX Suspends Withdrawals, Citing Glitch in System Upgrade
Cryptocurrency exchange AAX has suspended user withdrawals, while the industry is bearing with the ongoing crisis around FTX. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The exchange said in a press release that its third-party partner failed to conduct a...
