Jonnie Irwin, presenter of shows A Place in the Sun and Escape to the Country, has terminal cancer.The host, 48, kept his illness a secret, but has decided to make the news public after learning the cancer has spread from his lungs to his brain.He said in a new interview that he he hopes it will inspire people to “make the most of every day”.In a new issue of Hello! Magazine, Irwin said: “I don’t know how long I have.”He said he first became aware something was wrong while filming Channel 4 daytime series A Place in the Sun in...

4 HOURS AGO