Business: Freebies for Veterans, too many shipping container

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can free meals, discounts and coupons at restaurants and fast -food chains throughout the country today in honor of Veterans Day. Among the chains offering deals: Starbucks, Dunkin’, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, Applebee’s, Wendy’s and Cracker Barrel.

While there was a shortage of shipping containers at the height of the pandemic, the global economy is now facing the opposite problem: too many of them. On top of falling freight rates, container depots - used to house containers after they are unloaded - are now filling up or full. To combat overflowing depots, ports such as the Port of Houston have started levying fees for empty containers sitting in terminals for more than seven days.

Futures are higher after stocks soared yesterday. The Dow Industrials surged 1,201, the Nasdaq jumped 761 and the S&P 500 gained 207.