ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

White House condemns latest Russian missile attack in Ukraine

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday condemned the latest Russian missile attacks against Ukraine, which he noted occurred while President Biden and other world leaders are meeting in Bali for the Group of 20 (G20) summit. Ukrainian officials reported a wave of Russian airstrikes on Tuesday in residential areas...
News Channel Nebraska

Biden and Xi sit down for high-stakes first in-person meeting as presidents

President Joe Biden on Monday greeted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in person for the first time since taking office, their handshake launching high-stakes talks whose effects could ripple around the world. Biden and Xi walked toward each other from opposite sides of a hotel lobby and shook hands in...
News Channel Nebraska

Biden celebrates Democrats holding the Senate on second day of Asia summits

President Joe Biden landed in Cambodia on Saturday still reveling in midterm election results that have produced an unexpected boost at home for his second two years in office. A day after he arrived in Asia, he got another piece of news from back home that could give him a...
News Channel Nebraska

'I'm not looking for conflict': Biden discusses three-hour meeting with Xi

President Joe Biden held a three-hour talk Monday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, their first in-person encounter since Biden took office and an opportunity that both sides appeared to hope would lead to an improvement in rapidly deteriorating relations. Emerging afterward, Biden told reporters he was "open and candid"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy