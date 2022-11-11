Read full article on original website
Russia strives to avoid G20 isolation as China and India distance themselves
Traditional allies China and India begin to distance themselves from Ukraine war
White House condemns latest Russian missile attack in Ukraine
National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday condemned the latest Russian missile attacks against Ukraine, which he noted occurred while President Biden and other world leaders are meeting in Bali for the Group of 20 (G20) summit. Ukrainian officials reported a wave of Russian airstrikes on Tuesday in residential areas...
Albania: Wrong for Britain to blame Tirana on migrants
Albania's prime minister says Britain is carrying out a "calculated attack" on his country by blaming it for the increased number of immigrants crossing the English Channel illegally
The US may downgrade an advanced drone to ease its concerns about letting Ukraine have it, report says
Ukraine has asked for the powerful Gray Eagle MQ-C1 drone for months —but the US government is wary of the technology getting into Russian hands.
In midst of historic migration to U.S., deportation flights to Cuba will resume
Cuba will begin to accept deportations from the United States, two U.S. officials said, in what they described as the resumption of decades-long migration agreements between the two countries amid a historic exodus from the island.
News Channel Nebraska
Biden and Xi sit down for high-stakes first in-person meeting as presidents
President Joe Biden on Monday greeted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in person for the first time since taking office, their handshake launching high-stakes talks whose effects could ripple around the world. Biden and Xi walked toward each other from opposite sides of a hotel lobby and shook hands in...
News Channel Nebraska
Biden celebrates Democrats holding the Senate on second day of Asia summits
President Joe Biden landed in Cambodia on Saturday still reveling in midterm election results that have produced an unexpected boost at home for his second two years in office. A day after he arrived in Asia, he got another piece of news from back home that could give him a...
There are now 8 billion people on Earth, according to a new U.N. report
The world reached 7 billion people in 2011 and the United Nations predicts it will not reach 9 billion for another 15 years.
News Channel Nebraska
'I'm not looking for conflict': Biden discusses three-hour meeting with Xi
President Joe Biden held a three-hour talk Monday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, their first in-person encounter since Biden took office and an opportunity that both sides appeared to hope would lead to an improvement in rapidly deteriorating relations. Emerging afterward, Biden told reporters he was "open and candid"...
