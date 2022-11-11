Read full article on original website
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Disturbing Video Shows Scooter thieves Dragging a 12-Year-Old Girl For Her NecklaceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Bronx affordable housing lottery offers extremely low rentsBeth TorresBronx, NY
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Football: No. 11 Old Tappan returns to form and beats Hillside to take North 1, Group 3 championship
While Old Tappan’s last couple of seasons haven’t quite been up to the usual standards the program established for it, it seems safe to say that after Saturday afternoon, the team has returned to form. The top-seeded Golden Knights hosted second-seeded Hillside on Saturday in the championship game...
Trafford runs wild as Delbarton routs No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep in Non-Public A quarterfinals
If there’s a better running back in the state than Ryan Trafford, Brian Bowers would love to meet him. Coming into Saturday’s playoff matchup against No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, the Delbarton junior was in the top-10 of rushing yards in the state and was averaging just over 120 yards per game on the ground.
mypaperonline.com
Former Morris Catholic Basketball Standout Looks Back Fondly on Her Career
Photo 1: Marlene Stager as a Morris Catholic Crusader (courtesy of Marlene Stager) When Marlene Stager looks back on her basketball career with the Morris Catholic Crusaders and her college years with the University of Connecticut Huskies, she fondly recalls the enjoyment she had in a sport that she didn’t start playing competitively until her sophomore year in high school.
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep’s championship hopes dashed in Non-Public A final
Seton Hall Prep, which has been ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20 since the start of the season, entered Saturday’s NJSIAA/Wawa boys soccer Non-Public A final for the third-straight year ready to compete for its third-straight state title. The Pirates were facing Christian Brothers, ranked No. 2,...
Football: Bergen Catholic’s defense stifles Donovan Catholic - Non-Public A quarterfinal
Kaj Sanders had two interceptions and Naiim Parrish had one in the second half as second-seeded Bergen Catholic stopped seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic 41-7 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs in Oradell. Bergen Catholic will host sixth-seeded Delbarton, which stunned No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, 35-12,...
Rutgers’ Brian Soldano making redshirt decision difficult after dazzling debut
The good news for Rutgers: Brian Soldano looks every bit like the one-of-a-kind wrestler who made every match memorable during his run to three state titles at High Point High School. The bad news? He may only wrestle three more times this season.
What time is Rutgers-Penn State? Kickoff for final home game announced by Big Ten
The last home game of the season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 14 Penn State on Saturday, November 19 kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium in Pisctaway, the Big Ten announced Sunday morning. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Rutgers Basketball: Paul Mulcahy injury situation uncertain for future
Three games into the season and Rutgers basketball is already having to deal with injury issues. Caleb McConnell has been on the shelf for the first three contests with a knee issue and now Paul Mulcahy saw his playing time cut to just nine minutes in today’s 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Mulcahy injured his left shoulder in the season-opener against Columbia and while he played 27 minutes in the second win of the season of Sacred Heart, he did not appear to be his usual self. Mulcahy regularly grabbed his shoulder and shot just 1-of-6 for the game. Today, head coach Steve Pikiell did not even attempt to play Mulcahy down the stretch.
Rutgers vs. Penn State tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Scarlet Knights’ rivalry game on Saturday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Penn State Nittany Lions in a regular season game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 (11/19/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via...
thepressgroup.net
AHA student from WCL tapped for Carnegie Hall honors
DEMAREST—Three outstanding vocalists from the Academy of the Holy Angels, based in Demarest, have been named to the 2023 Carnegie Hall Honors Performance Series: Caroline Ko of Hoboken, Victoria Velasco of Woodcliff Lake, and Isabella Wisniewski of Paramus. Wisniewski also was invited to sing at the Honors Performance Series...
essexnewsdaily.com
‘School of Rock’ to stick it to the man in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Gas Lamp Junior Players will present a mainstage production of “School of Rock” Nov. 18-20. The male lead, playing the shifty character of Dewey Finn, will be Connor Carlin, no stranger to these parts, having performed regularly at Bloomfield High School as a student and member of the Class of 2018. A recent College of New Jersey graduate, with a major in political science, Carlin was asked to return to the local boards and fill a tough role requiring an older person among junior thespians.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct.3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
myveronanj.com
Margaret Martucci, 96
Mrs. Margaret (nee DeLuca) Martucci died on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in West Orange. She was 96 years old. Visiting in the Prout Funeral Home, 370 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona will be on Sunday, November 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral mass will be offered on Monday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Lake Church, Lakeside Avenue, Verona.
Rutgers can’t overcome penalties, clock mismanagement in loss to Michigan State | Politi’s 5 observations
Imagine if the miracle touchdown pass from quarterback Gavin Wimsatt on fourth and 29 had put Rutgers in the lead, not to cut Michigan State’s lead to six points. Imagine Rutgers ran off the field with a crucial fifth victory, instead of another Big Ten defeat. The Scarlet Knights...
Mary Fontoura, wife of the Essex County sheriff, dies at 79
They met at a place called “The Alibi,” a strange choice perhaps for a guy who would become cop. Her name was Mary and from the start, Armando Fontoura, a former Newark police officer who now serves as sheriff of Essex County, said he was smitten. “It was...
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey Shore
When people think of dining at the Jersey Shore, they tend to assume that the restaurants in question are only good during the summer. You know---the feeling of traditional "shore food" like pizza, tacos, or perhaps a tiki bar experience. But, when the fall hits, tourism goes away, and most people ignore the shore unless they live there.
Hudson County Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
"Cook like you would for yourself or your loved ones." That's Thai chef Buakaew Nartpranin's philosophy, anyway. Nartpranin's restaurant, Lotus Thai, in Guttenberg, was named to the "Eat This, Not That" list of the best Thai restaurant in every state. "With spices sourced from Thailand, take a trip to Lotus...
Park Ridge Family Loses All In Fire, Relatively Minor Injuries Reported
Loved ones and friends are rallying for a Park Ridge couple and their three young children who lost just about everything in a fire that sent four firefighters to the hospital. Authorities are investigating the cause of the two-alarm blaze, which broke out in the Henry Avenue home of Matt...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular NYC-Based French Bakery Opens Another N.J. Location
A popular New York City-based French bakery is opening up yet another New Jersey location. French bakery and cafe chain Maman will be opening up its newest eatery in Princeton, New Jersey on Nov. 16 per NJ Advance Media. The spot will be located at 43 Hulfish St. in Princeton. This will be Maman’s second New Jersey location following the Jersey City spot that opened on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) earlier this year.
NJ American Water to replace water mains in 2 Somerset Co. towns
More than 9,000 feet of water main will be replaced in Bernards Township and North Plainfield this November, according to a release Thursday from New Jersey American Water. The 6- and 8-inch, cast-iron water lines, which will be supplanted by 8-inch ductile iron, date back as far as the 1930s, NJAW said.
