ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypaperonline.com

Former Morris Catholic Basketball Standout Looks Back Fondly on Her Career

Photo 1: Marlene Stager as a Morris Catholic Crusader (courtesy of Marlene Stager) When Marlene Stager looks back on her basketball career with the Morris Catholic Crusaders and her college years with the University of Connecticut Huskies, she fondly recalls the enjoyment she had in a sport that she didn’t start playing competitively until her sophomore year in high school.
DENVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 Seton Hall Prep’s championship hopes dashed in Non-Public A final

Seton Hall Prep, which has been ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20 since the start of the season, entered Saturday’s NJSIAA/Wawa boys soccer Non-Public A final for the third-straight year ready to compete for its third-straight state title. The Pirates were facing Christian Brothers, ranked No. 2,...
247Sports

Rutgers Basketball: Paul Mulcahy injury situation uncertain for future

Three games into the season and Rutgers basketball is already having to deal with injury issues. Caleb McConnell has been on the shelf for the first three contests with a knee issue and now Paul Mulcahy saw his playing time cut to just nine minutes in today’s 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Mulcahy injured his left shoulder in the season-opener against Columbia and while he played 27 minutes in the second win of the season of Sacred Heart, he did not appear to be his usual self. Mulcahy regularly grabbed his shoulder and shot just 1-of-6 for the game. Today, head coach Steve Pikiell did not even attempt to play Mulcahy down the stretch.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers vs. Penn State tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Scarlet Knights’ rivalry game on Saturday | Ticket prices, best deals, more

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Penn State Nittany Lions in a regular season game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 (11/19/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thepressgroup.net

AHA student from WCL tapped for Carnegie Hall honors

DEMAREST—Three outstanding vocalists from the Academy of the Holy Angels, based in Demarest, have been named to the 2023 Carnegie Hall Honors Performance Series: Caroline Ko of Hoboken, Victoria Velasco of Woodcliff Lake, and Isabella Wisniewski of Paramus. Wisniewski also was invited to sing at the Honors Performance Series...
DEMAREST, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

‘School of Rock’ to stick it to the man in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Gas Lamp Junior Players will present a mainstage production of “School of Rock” Nov. 18-20. The male lead, playing the shifty character of Dewey Finn, will be Connor Carlin, no stranger to these parts, having performed regularly at Bloomfield High School as a student and member of the Class of 2018. A recent College of New Jersey graduate, with a major in political science, Carlin was asked to return to the local boards and fill a tough role requiring an older person among junior thespians.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
myveronanj.com

Margaret Martucci, 96

Mrs. Margaret (nee DeLuca) Martucci died on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in West Orange. She was 96 years old. Visiting in the Prout Funeral Home, 370 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona will be on Sunday, November 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral mass will be offered on Monday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Lake Church, Lakeside Avenue, Verona.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Hudson County Thai Spot Named Among Best In America

"Cook like you would for yourself or your loved ones." That's Thai chef Buakaew Nartpranin's philosophy, anyway. Nartpranin's restaurant, Lotus Thai, in Guttenberg, was named to the "Eat This, Not That" list of the best Thai restaurant in every state. "With spices sourced from Thailand, take a trip to Lotus...
GUTTENBERG, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Popular NYC-Based French Bakery Opens Another N.J. Location

A popular New York City-based French bakery is opening up yet another New Jersey location. French bakery and cafe chain Maman will be opening up its newest eatery in Princeton, New Jersey on Nov. 16 per NJ Advance Media. The spot will be located at 43 Hulfish St. in Princeton. This will be Maman’s second New Jersey location following the Jersey City spot that opened on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) earlier this year.
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy