Judy Verne
Judy Verne, age 73, of Westville Road Brockway, PA; died on Friday November 11, 2022 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway after a battle with Parkinson’s. Born on May 5, 1949 in DuBois, PA; she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Betty Bazaar Verne. Judy had...
Patricia L. Groves
Patricia L. Groves, 58, of Franklin, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, November 13, 2022. Born October 9, 1964 in Franklin, she was the daughter of William M. and Shirley A. (Carter) Shaffer. On September 7, 1985, Patty married Robert L. Groves Jr., he survives. Patty was...
Walter E. Piper
Walter E. Piper, 78, of Tylersburg, PA, passed away on November 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. Walt was born on September 23, 1944 in Andover, Ohio. He was the son of Clayton Alfred Piper and Emogene (Fetters) Piper Smith. As a young boy Walt attended Pymatuning Valley...
James Robert “Jim” Rupert
It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of James Robert “Jim” Rupert on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Jim was born in Ford Cliff on July 27, 1950 and he reminisced fondly – and at every possible opportunity – about the good old days in his home town, which he eventually memorialized in his self-published “Ford Cliff Notes”.
AAA: Gas Prices Slightly Rise in Pa.
VENANGO CO., Pa. — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.045 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.045. Average price during the week of November 7, 2022: $4.019. Average price...
Online Voting Open for Paint the Plow Program in Northwest Region
VENANGO CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 1 invites the public to vote on 11 plows decorated by regional high school students as part of the annual Paint the Plow program. (Pictured above: Oil City’s Paint the Plow submission.) Paint the Plow is a...
Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Route 257
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this accident happened around 8:44 a.m. on Friday, November 11, at the intersection of State Route 257 and Ranch Street, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op’s Large Christmas Auction Slated for Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Venango County Co-Op is hosting one of the largest Christmas auctions you will ever see on Friday, November 18th!. The auction will be held at Venango County Co-Op located in the former Sears building in the Cranberry Mall. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. Come...
State Police Calls: Woman Accused of Shoplifting in Cranberry Twp., Meds Stolen in Seneca
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Accused of Shoplifting Two Pairs of Shoes in Cranberry Township. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of retail theft at the Shoe Sensation on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say an...
SPONSORED: Join Deer Creek Winery for a Wine Cork Craft Session This Thursday
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery for a Wine Cork Craft Session on Thursday, November 17. Bring a friend, co-worker, sister, or your mom to Deer Creek to make a cute wine cork pumpkin craft, perfect for decorating your Thanksgiving table!. The event is from 5:30 p.m...
Suspect Accused of Threatening Man with Handgun in Polk Borough
POLK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of threatening a man with a handgun in Polk Borough. Court documents indicate the Polk Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charge against 45-year-old Ty Allen Irwin, of Franklin, on November 4, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office:
Franklin Chamber Holiday Wine & Spirits Walk Set for This Friday
FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Downtown Franklin Holiday Wine & Spirits Walk will be held on Friday, November 18. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 and are on sale at the Franklin Area Chamber office. Only 600 tickets will be sold on a...
Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
Police Investigating Assault of Two Teachers at West Forest School
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding an active investigation of a student who reportedly assaulted two teachers at West Forest last month. According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened around 2:27 p.m. on October 17, at West Forest School on State Route 62, in Tionesta, Hickory Township, Forest County.
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Mason
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Mason – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Mason is an adult male Boxer mix. He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. He was brought to the rescue center when his owner passed away. According to Venango County Humane Society,...
Area Teen Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on German Hill Road
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on German Hill Road in Kingsley Township on November 5. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, on German Hill Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County.
Local Man Accused of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 32-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran is set for Tuesday, November 15, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charges:
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light east wind....
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Garlic Salmon Linguine
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Garlic Salmon Linguine – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. The garlic-seasoned main dish calls for handy pantry ingredients, including pasta and canned salmon!. Ingredients. 1 package (16 ounces) of linguine. 1/3 cup olive oil. 3 garlic cloves, minced. 1 can (14-3/4...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Stuffing from the Slow Cooker
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Stuffing from the Slow Cooker – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. If you’re hosting a big Thanksgiving dinner this year, add this simple slow-cooked stuffing to your menu to ease entertaining!. Ingredients. 1 cup chopped onion. 1 cup chopped celery.
