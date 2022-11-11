It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of James Robert “Jim” Rupert on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Jim was born in Ford Cliff on July 27, 1950 and he reminisced fondly – and at every possible opportunity – about the good old days in his home town, which he eventually memorialized in his self-published “Ford Cliff Notes”.

