Patricia L. Groves
Patricia L. Groves, 58, of Franklin, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, November 13, 2022. Born October 9, 1964 in Franklin, she was the daughter of William M. and Shirley A. (Carter) Shaffer. On September 7, 1985, Patty married Robert L. Groves Jr., he survives. Patty was...
Hazel V. “Dottie” Husted
Hazel V. “Dottie” Husted, 79, of Strattanville, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her son’s home in Cochranton where she resided at for the past 2 years. She was born on September 2, 1943 in Brookville; daughter of the late Clyde E. and Anna Geraldine McHenry Deemer.
Sophia Jo Wilson
Sophia Jo Wilson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 13, 2022. Sophia was born on November 13, 2022 at 12:23 a.m., at 7 lbs. 7oz. and 20 inches long. Sophia went to be with our Lord at 8:05 a.m. the same day. Sophia the daughter of Shelby...
James Robert “Jim” Rupert
It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of James Robert “Jim” Rupert on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Jim was born in Ford Cliff on July 27, 1950 and he reminisced fondly – and at every possible opportunity – about the good old days in his home town, which he eventually memorialized in his self-published “Ford Cliff Notes”.
Louis H. Swab, Sr.
Louis H. Swab, Sr., 75, of Harrisville, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at AHN Grove City. He was born on September 27, 1947, in Crawford County, to the late Clyde H. and Vivian (Cramer) Swab. He married the former Angela Miller on December 16, 1995. Angela precedes him...
Judy Verne
Judy Verne, age 73, of Westville Road Brockway, PA; died on Friday November 11, 2022 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway after a battle with Parkinson’s. Born on May 5, 1949 in DuBois, PA; she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Betty Bazaar Verne. Judy had...
Walter E. Piper
Walter E. Piper, 78, of Tylersburg, PA, passed away on November 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. Walt was born on September 23, 1944 in Andover, Ohio. He was the son of Clayton Alfred Piper and Emogene (Fetters) Piper Smith. As a young boy Walt attended Pymatuning Valley...
Brian Scott Lindsey
Brian Scott Lindsey, 54, of 175 Glenn Drive, Franklin, passed away at 8:08 PM Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home unexpectedly of natural causes with his loving wife by his side. Born October 31, 1968, in Franklin, Brian was the beloved son of George “Jake” and Nancy (Riddle) Lindsey....
Glenn L. “Pete” Farren
Glenn L. “Pete” Farren, 87, of Titusville, PA, passed away Saturday at 12:25 P.M. at Titusville Healthcare and Rehab. Born May 5, 1935 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Walter & Laura Daugherty Farren. Glenn worked as a machine operator at Foster Forbes...
Anne Louise Day
Anne Louise Day, age 86, passed away peacefully in Pittsburgh, PA on November 10, 2022. Anne is remembered as a smart, vibrant, and cheerful woman by all who knew her. Anne was born on November 8, 1936 in Salem, Massachusetts, the daughter of Agnes and John Mooney. She received her...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Mason
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Mason – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Mason is an adult male Boxer mix. He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. He was brought to the rescue center when his owner passed away. According to Venango County Humane Society,...
Birthday Wishes: Happy Belated Birthday, Drake!
Drake turned two on Sunday, November 13. Drake is the son of Jeremy and Ashley Gladd, of Clintonville. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
SPONSORED: Join Deer Creek Winery for a Wine Cork Craft Session This Thursday
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery for a Wine Cork Craft Session on Thursday, November 17. Bring a friend, co-worker, sister, or your mom to Deer Creek to make a cute wine cork pumpkin craft, perfect for decorating your Thanksgiving table!. The event is from 5:30 p.m...
Franklin Man Faces Theft Charges
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing theft charges stemming from an incident that occurred in September. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 51-year-old Matthew James Kachik in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on November 3:
Ruth I. Slye McFadden
Ruth I. Slye McFadden, of Oil City, passed to her eternal rest, surrounded by family, at 12:46 pm on November 9, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born on January 29, 1938, in Venus, she was the daughter of the late Ruth I. (Ehrhart) Slye and Ernest L. Slye, Sr.
Local Man Accused of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 32-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran is set for Tuesday, November 15, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charges:
State Police Calls: Woman Accused of Shoplifting in Cranberry Twp., Meds Stolen in Seneca
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Accused of Shoplifting Two Pairs of Shoes in Cranberry Township. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of retail theft at the Shoe Sensation on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say an...
SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op’s Large Christmas Auction Slated for Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Venango County Co-Op is hosting one of the largest Christmas auctions you will ever see on Friday, November 18th!. The auction will be held at Venango County Co-Op located in the former Sears building in the Cranberry Mall. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. Come...
Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
Vehicle overturns in North Huntingdon crash
Two people were reported trapped in vehicles late Monday night in a two-vehicle crash along Morris Avenue in North Huntingdon, according to emergency dispatchers. One vehicle went into a yard and a pick-up truck overturned along Morris Avenue at Barnes Avenue, near the entrance to Oak Hollow Park, at about 11 p.m., according to Westmoreland County 911.
