Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Sophia Jo Wilson
Sophia Jo Wilson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 13, 2022. Sophia was born on November 13, 2022 at 12:23 a.m., at 7 lbs. 7oz. and 20 inches long. Sophia went to be with our Lord at 8:05 a.m. the same day. Sophia the daughter of Shelby...
explore venango
Glenn L. “Pete” Farren
Glenn L. “Pete” Farren, 87, of Titusville, PA, passed away Saturday at 12:25 P.M. at Titusville Healthcare and Rehab. Born May 5, 1935 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Walter & Laura Daugherty Farren. Glenn worked as a machine operator at Foster Forbes...
explore venango
Judy Verne
Judy Verne, age 73, of Westville Road Brockway, PA; died on Friday November 11, 2022 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway after a battle with Parkinson’s. Born on May 5, 1949 in DuBois, PA; she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Betty Bazaar Verne. Judy had...
explore venango
Louis H. Swab, Sr.
Louis H. Swab, Sr., 75, of Harrisville, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at AHN Grove City. He was born on September 27, 1947, in Crawford County, to the late Clyde H. and Vivian (Cramer) Swab. He married the former Angela Miller on December 16, 1995. Angela precedes him...
explore venango
Patricia L. Groves
Patricia L. Groves, 58, of Franklin, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, November 13, 2022. Born October 9, 1964 in Franklin, she was the daughter of William M. and Shirley A. (Carter) Shaffer. On September 7, 1985, Patty married Robert L. Groves Jr., he survives. Patty was...
explore venango
James Robert “Jim” Rupert
It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of James Robert “Jim” Rupert on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Jim was born in Ford Cliff on July 27, 1950 and he reminisced fondly – and at every possible opportunity – about the good old days in his home town, which he eventually memorialized in his self-published “Ford Cliff Notes”.
explore venango
Walter E. Piper
Walter E. Piper, 78, of Tylersburg, PA, passed away on November 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. Walt was born on September 23, 1944 in Andover, Ohio. He was the son of Clayton Alfred Piper and Emogene (Fetters) Piper Smith. As a young boy Walt attended Pymatuning Valley...
explore venango
SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op’s Large Christmas Auction Slated for Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Venango County Co-Op is hosting one of the largest Christmas auctions you will ever see on Friday, November 18th!. The auction will be held at Venango County Co-Op located in the former Sears building in the Cranberry Mall. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. Come...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Woman Accused of Shoplifting in Cranberry Twp., Meds Stolen in Seneca
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Accused of Shoplifting Two Pairs of Shoes in Cranberry Township. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of retail theft at the Shoe Sensation on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say an...
explore venango
Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Route 257
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this accident happened around 8:44 a.m. on Friday, November 11, at the intersection of State Route 257 and Ranch Street, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
explore venango
Brian Scott Lindsey
Brian Scott Lindsey, 54, of 175 Glenn Drive, Franklin, passed away at 8:08 PM Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home unexpectedly of natural causes with his loving wife by his side. Born October 31, 1968, in Franklin, Brian was the beloved son of George “Jake” and Nancy (Riddle) Lindsey....
explore venango
Franklin Chamber Holiday Wine & Spirits Walk Set for This Friday
FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Downtown Franklin Holiday Wine & Spirits Walk will be held on Friday, November 18. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 and are on sale at the Franklin Area Chamber office. Only 600 tickets will be sold on a...
explore venango
SPONSORED: Join Deer Creek Winery for a Wine Cork Craft Session This Thursday
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery for a Wine Cork Craft Session on Thursday, November 17. Bring a friend, co-worker, sister, or your mom to Deer Creek to make a cute wine cork pumpkin craft, perfect for decorating your Thanksgiving table!. The event is from 5:30 p.m...
explore venango
Franklin Man Faces Theft Charges
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing theft charges stemming from an incident that occurred in September. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 51-year-old Matthew James Kachik in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on November 3:
explore venango
Area Teen Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on German Hill Road
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on German Hill Road in Kingsley Township on November 5. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, on German Hill Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County.
explore venango
Police Investigating Assault of Two Teachers at West Forest School
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding an active investigation of a student who reportedly assaulted two teachers at West Forest last month. According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened around 2:27 p.m. on October 17, at West Forest School on State Route 62, in Tionesta, Hickory Township, Forest County.
explore venango
Suspect Accused of Threatening Man with Handgun in Polk Borough
POLK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of threatening a man with a handgun in Polk Borough. Court documents indicate the Polk Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charge against 45-year-old Ty Allen Irwin, of Franklin, on November 4, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office:
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before 3pm, then a chance of rain showers between 3pm and 4pm, then rain and snow showers after 4pm. High near 37. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
explore venango
PennDOT Tips for Safe Winter Driving
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is outlining the District preparedness for the coming winter season and reminding motorists of safe winter driving practices for their winter travels. “Winter is coming,” said District Executive, Brian Allen, “and we’ll be ready. Our winter preparations are aimed keeping our roadways passable...
Comments / 0