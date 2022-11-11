Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
Georgia Lands New Gigantic $2.6B Electric Battery Plant
(TNS) — A gigantic battery cell production facility is coming to metro Atlanta and will create hundreds of new jobs, state officials announced Friday morning. Freyr Battery, a Norway-based clean-tech company named after a Norse god, will invest $2.57 billion in Georgia by building a plant on a 368-acre site in Coweta County, according to a news release. The company said it will produce Lithium-Ion battery cell, which can be used for stationary energy storage, electric mobility and additional applications.
WXIA 11 Alive
Company announces plan to bring $2.6 billion battery plant to Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Norwegian battery maker is poised to set up shop in Coweta County, announcing plans on Friday for a plant that is expected to bring with it 720 jobs and $2.6 billion in investment by the end of the decade. Freyr, the company, said Friday...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 10)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience. Applicants must possess a Valid Driver's License.
Ammo maker Norma Precision to expand in Georgia
Ammunition maker Norma Precision plans to build a new manufacturing and logistics complex along I-16 in Bryan County.
wabe.org
Growing mistrust instead of cannabis in Georgia
It was called the Hope Act. In 2019, the Georgia Legislature passed and the governor signed a law allowing medical patients access to cannabis oil. The law was strict: According to rules of a newly established Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, six private companies — with support of local governments — would be chosen […] The post Growing mistrust instead of cannabis in Georgia appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
thegeorgiasun.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,124,255 which is 1,173% higher than the state average of $323,991.
Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Early voting in a Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate can't be held on a Saturday because state law prohibits it after holidays. Georgia has two holidays before the Saturday when early voting could have been held: Thanksgiving and the state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee's Birthday.
Election Day Republican victories turn Georgia purple, not red
Two years ago, Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry Georgia since 1992, and the Peach State elected two Democrats to the U.S. Senate in runoffs. Last Tuesday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won reelection in a rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams by a wider margin than in 2018, leading the GOP to […] The post Election Day Republican victories turn Georgia purple, not red appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
The 2nd most dangerous roadway in the US runs through the heart of metro Atlanta, agency says
ATLANTA — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a metro interstate is the second most dangerous highway in the United States. Many people who drive Interstate 20 said they weren’t surprised by the new report. In fact, some people told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston they try to...
Study shows some Georgians looking to move away to other states: Here’s where
A new study shows that some Georgia residents are looking outside of the Peach State for places to live, with three states being the most considered for relocating.
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Georgia? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already visited them, what was your honest impression and how would you rate them? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people who live in Georgia to visit these restaurants? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite seafood places in Georgia too, so more people can learn about them and even give them a try next time they are in the area and feel like eating seafood. If you are local, then even better as we would to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Georgia, so definitely drop your suggestions in the comments.
Georgia awards $39.4M in grants to courts to clear up COVID-related case backlogs
(The Center Square) — The state has awarded $39.4 million in grants aimed at helping more than three dozen judicial circuits to clear case backlogs. The Judicial Council of Georgia Ad Hoc Committee announced the grants, funded by federal American Rescue Plan money, to circuits that applied. These awards for the 2023 calendar year are part of the Judicial Council’s ARPA grant program’s second year.
'I still haven't had a doctor' | Veterans wait months, years for care at Georgia VA facilities
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia veterans is sounding the alarm about the VA hospital system in the state, saying it's failing them. "Our health program is broke," said Joel Willis, a 23 year Army veteran, who has since committed his life to helping other veterans get the care and help they need.
accesswdun.com
Multiple northeast Georgia school systems to close Friday ahead of tropical storm
Several northeast Georgia school systems will be closed Friday, November 11 in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Franklin County, White County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Banks County will be closed for students and staff. The private Tallulah Falls School will also be closed. In a release from...
OPINION: Color Georgia crimson. Or at least ‘tickle me pink’
My AJC colleague, Greg Bluestein, is routinely ahead of the game when it comes to breaking political stories....
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DHS: 26 Community Organizations to Receive State of Hope Funding
The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) today announced the newest batch of State of Hope sites. The 26 selected sites will receive technical assistance and funding from DHS’ Division of Family and Children Services to invest in safety nets that ensure Georgia’s children and families are safe, thriving, and full of hope.
Meet Georgia’s History teacher of the year
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History recognized John Garner, a teacher at Temple High School in Carroll County, as the 2022 History Teacher of the Year for Georgia. This award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, an organization dedicated to K-12 American history education,...
Comments / 0