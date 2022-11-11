The 17 th China Youth Science and Technology Award announced a total of 100 winners at the opening ceremony of the World Young Scientist Summit 2022 held in Wenzhou, China on November 12, 2022. Among them, 10 young scientists were granted the Special Award for their extraordinary achievements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006116/en/ Award Ceremony for the 17th China Youth Science and Technology Award, photo by the WYSS organizing committee The China Youth Science and Technology Award was established in 1987, as proposed by the older generation of scientists, including Qian Xuesen and Zhu Guangya, to recognize the contribution of young scientists to the development of science and technology in China. Since then, approximately 1,700 scholars have been awarded, nearly 200 of whom were elected academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering. These emerging scientists, engaging in basic research and technology innovation for sectors ranging from economy to cutting-edge technologies, are becoming China’s leading force in the realm of science.

