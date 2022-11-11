Read full article on original website
There are now 8 billion people on Earth, according to a new U.N. report
The world reached 7 billion people in 2011 and the United Nations predicts it will not reach 9 billion for another 15 years.
10 Young Scientists Named Special Winners of 17th China Youth Science and Technology Award
The 17 th China Youth Science and Technology Award announced a total of 100 winners at the opening ceremony of the World Young Scientist Summit 2022 held in Wenzhou, China on November 12, 2022. Among them, 10 young scientists were granted the Special Award for their extraordinary achievements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006116/en/ Award Ceremony for the 17th China Youth Science and Technology Award, photo by the WYSS organizing committee The China Youth Science and Technology Award was established in 1987, as proposed by the older generation of scientists, including Qian Xuesen and Zhu Guangya, to recognize the contribution of young scientists to the development of science and technology in China. Since then, approximately 1,700 scholars have been awarded, nearly 200 of whom were elected academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering. These emerging scientists, engaging in basic research and technology innovation for sectors ranging from economy to cutting-edge technologies, are becoming China’s leading force in the realm of science.
Midterm elections 2022: Republicans edge towards slim House majority as last results trickle in – live
Democrats’ slim hopes of holding on to lower chamber appear to be ebbing away as Donald Trump expected to announce 2024 run
The US may downgrade an advanced drone to ease its concerns about letting Ukraine have it, report says
Ukraine has asked for the powerful Gray Eagle MQ-C1 drone for months —but the US government is wary of the technology getting into Russian hands.
Palestinian kills 3 Israelis, wounds 3 in West Bank stabbing
JERUSALEM (AP) — A knife-wielding Palestinian killed two Israelis in a stabbing Tuesday at a settlement in the occupied West Bank, then stole a car as he tried to flee the scene and crashed it on a nearby highway, killing a third Israeli, officials said. The attack at the settlement of Ariel also left three Israelis wounded. The Palestinian was shot and killed by an Israeli soldier as he tried to run away from the crash scene. The Zaka paramedic service said the three wounded were being treated in hospital and that they were in serious condition. It was the latest attack in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence this year that has seen Palestinian attackers target Israeli civilians and near nightly Israeli arrest raids that have fueled unrest in the occupied territory.
