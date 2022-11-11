Chick-fil-A Helps Spark Joy This Season with the Return of the Peppermint Chip Milkshake & Chicken Tortilla Soup

Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
Sometimes the easy version tastes better than what you can spend hours making from scratch.
Want to try a new spin on the Thanksgiving classic? Try a topping of coconut and pecans.
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
Tangy buttermilk lightens mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving made with Russet potatoes, which are drier and fluffier than other potato varieties.
👋 Hey, it's Monica. The famed jibarito sandwich — featuring meat, cheese, lettuce and tomato between fried plantains — hasn't changed much since its creation in Humboldt Park 25 years ago.That was until the chefs at Des Plaines Jibarito Time decided to get creative with the masterpiece. The bite: Jibarito s'mores feature fried plantains dipped in cinnamon sugar, stuffed with marshmallow fluff and drizzled with fudge and caramel ($8.50). The verdict: Love the idea, but I think Graham crackers work better than fried plantains for a s'more. That said, I loved the jibarito bowl, which features all the sandwich ingredients on a generous bed of Puerto Rican rice with pigeon peas ($14). Next time I'm trying the "Walking Jibarito" using a bag of plantain chips ($6) and the "Warm Italian" sub jibarito ($10). Jibarito Bowl from Jibarito Time in Des Plaines. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
A crispy marinated chicken thigh recipe to spice up dinner tonight. Craving an easy weeknight dinner that you prep for in advance? These sticky chicken thighs can be marinated overnight in lots of garlic and soy sauce, then cooked for dinner over some rice. A baked chicken recipe that comes with its own sauce. This recipe is for those cooks who have to put food on the table after a long day of work. The flavor almost resembles a soy-based barbecue sauce in the end. SO GOOD!
Nothing dramatic here! Just a simple take on my yummy chicken leg recipe. Today, I thought I would show y'all how you can use a few simple ingredients to make a very delicious pan of chicken. It requires no oil and no flour, but the skin on the chicken still comes out just as crispy. The chicken legs are baked for thirty-five minutes at a high temperature.
NEW ORLEANS — Pumpkin is finding its way to spice up traditional holiday recipes. Chef Kevin Belton shares his recipe for Pumpkin Chicken Chowder and Pumpkin Peach Muffin. Enjoy!. Pumpkin Chicken Chowder. 1 whole chicken. 12 cups water. 1 medium pie pumpkin, peeled, seeds removed, and cut into bite-sized...
In my opinion, gulab jambu is the MVP of Indian desserts. It is sweet, spiced, fried, and deeply satisfying. Gulab jambu literally translates to rose berry (gulab means rose, and jambu is a berry-esque fruit native to India). The fruit is called “jamun” in Hindi and “jambu” in Gujarati, which is what my family speaks and is why we call this dessert gulab jambu instead of gulab jamun, although they are the same dessert.
When most people think of a salad, they picture fresh greens paired with some sort of dressing. However, salads are not one-size-fits-all and come in different forms. This strawberry pretzel salad is more like a dessert, with layers of cream cheese and strawberry on a pretzel crust. You could definitely serve it as a dessert, but it's also an excellent option to sneak in as a "side," so you can have dessert with your meal.
An éclair is one of the most popular French desserts out there. This sweet treat is similar to a Boston cream doughnut in the sense that it's a pastry filled with custard and topped with a delicious glaze (which is chocolate in this case). If you're looking for a fancier spin on the average doughnut, then the éclair should be right up your alley.
Pork with apples is a classic combination for good reason, and celebrity chef Tanya Holland has a delicious upgrade to add to your fall food lineup. The soul food expert and restaurateur joined "Good Morning America" with two dishes from her new cookbook "California Soul." Check out the full recipes...
There’s only one thing better than a roast chicken lunch, and that’s what you can make with the leftovers. The pressure is off, the flavours often improve with time and whatever you create feels like alchemy, having made something out of what could well have been nothing. It’s not just the leftover meat and veg, either: there is also the cheese rind you don’t throw away, that bunch of tired-looking herbs and the spices that need using up …
