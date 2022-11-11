Read full article on original website
more955.com
DWU volleyball hosting NAIA National Tournament match at Corn Palace
MITCHELL — The No. 6 DWU Tigers were selected to host an opening round match of the NAIA National Tournament this Saturday, Nov. 19, against Kansas Wesleyan. The match will be at the Corn Palace and time is TBA.
kelo.com
Plethora of presentations for the Minnehaha County Commission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Commission will meet on Tuesday morning for a series of presentations. On the agenda will be presentations from the Sioux Falls Humane Society, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business, and Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare. Also to be discussed will be...
more955.com
Mitchell School Board to consider approval of bids for MTC Ag Power Diesel Lab building
The Mitchell School Board meets at 5:30 at Mitchell Middle School. The agenda includes board consideration to approve bids for the Mitchell Technical College Ag Power Diesel Lab building. The board will also receive an update on the new Mitchell High School and the report card review for the district. Today’s meeting is open to the public. The agenda can be found here: https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/2788/MSD/2564082/Board_Member_Book_November_14_2022.pdf.
more955.com
Mitchell School Board discusses chronic absenteeism at Monday meeting
The Mitchell School District Report Card for grades K-12 was part of the superintendent’s report at yesterday’s Mitchell School Board meeting. The report card is a breakdown and comparison to years’ past in several areas including demographics, graduation rates, and attendance. One statistic that was discussed was chronic absenteeism, which is both a national and statewide concern. Chronic absenteeism occurs when a student misses ten days or more during the school year. The district’s chronic absenteeism rate last year was 18 percent. Board President Deb Olson says one reason that the number is so high is that last year, students were encouraged to stay home if they were ill. In years’ past, students may have come to school until they started to feel worse, she said.
more955.com
Centerville man identified as fatality in Minnehaha County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Centerville, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on Interstate 29 at around 9:45 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer. The SUV started on fire. Jerry Null, the 69-year-old SUV driver, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to ‘active situation’ in Howard
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested after what officials describe as an “active situation” in Howard over the weekend. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 Friday night. The subject had left the scene before...
KELOLAND TV
Man charged with 3 counts of rape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is facing several rape charges, involving a child, in Beadle County. 46-year-old Steven Randow is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16. Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between September...
more955.com
One injured in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-90 just west of Mitchell on Saturday
One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Saturday evening on I-90 just outside of Mitchell. At around 6 PM, a 67-year old male was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris westbound on the interstate at mile marker 329 when he hit a deer. The vehicle entered the median and rolled. The driver was taken to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell with serious non-life threatening injuries.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for receiving marijuana through the mail
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to use FedEx to get ten pounds of marijuana. 43-year-old Willie Jackson appeared in court this afternoon in Minnehaha County. A prosecutor called him a career criminal with a history of drugs and violence.
more955.com
One arrested after stabbing in Mitchell
On 11-13-22 at approximately 0131 hours, the Mitchell Police Department responded to the 1100 block of East First Ave for a reported stabbing. Responding officers discovered three stabbing victims with non-life-threatening injuries. As a result of the investigation, 26-year-old Anthony Zotti, DOB 5-1-1996 was arrested for 1 count Domestic Aggravated Assault SDCL 22-18-1.1 and 1 count Aggravated Assault 22-18-1.1. All parties involved knew each other and alcohol appears to be a factor in this incident.
more955.com
Mitchell Area CrimeStoppers and Mitchell police asking for public’s help in finding two who forcibly entered a business
On 11-12-22 at approximately 3:50 A.M. two unknown individuals forcibly entered a business in the 1400 block of North Main, Mitchell. One suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white shoes. The other was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a design on the front, camouflage pants, and black Croc type footwear. See attached photographs of suspects.
