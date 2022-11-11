Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls
One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
69-year-old man identified as victim in South Dakota fatal crash
A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
Kameron Nelson is making history in the South Dakota House of Representatives as the first out gay legislator.
kelo.com
Plethora of presentations for the Minnehaha County Commission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Commission will meet on Tuesday morning for a series of presentations. On the agenda will be presentations from the Sioux Falls Humane Society, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business, and Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare. Also to be discussed will be...
KELOLAND TV
Shot dog rescued by officer; Yankton garage fire; Light snow in the forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A dog is on the road to recovery after being shot in the neck in Northeast Nebraska over the weekend. One...
more955.com
Centerville man identified as fatality in Minnehaha County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Centerville, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on Interstate 29 at around 9:45 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer. The SUV started on fire. Jerry Null, the 69-year-old SUV driver, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to ‘active situation’ in Howard
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested after what officials describe as an “active situation” in Howard over the weekend. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 Friday night. The subject had left the scene before...
Reward offered in South Dakota dog shooting case
A Hartford family is now offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed their dog.
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in Brown County; Football championships; More cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews have been making progress restoring power in northeast KELOLAND following last week’s winter storm. South Dakotans will be welcoming...
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota man sent to hospital after rollover accident near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A man from South Dakota was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a single-vehicle rollover accident near Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 566th Ave., about seven miles north of Stanton, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a reported one-vehicle rollover accident.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska man convicted in South Dakota federal court of running drug ring from prison
SIOUX FALLS - A Nebraska man has been found guilty by a South Dakota jury of running a drug ring from prison. U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Ray Noel Camacho, also known as Pato, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by a federal jury in Sioux Falls. He was serving a 31 to 64-year prison sentence for terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The verdict was returned last week.
sdstandardnow.com
Tim Johnson back home after life-and-death battle with West Nile virus, with a message about civility and decency
Photo caption: Tim Johnson is greeted by one of the signs at his Sioux Falls condo complex welcoming him home Tuesday after a two-month battle with West Nile virus. Photo courtesy Barb Johnson. Tuesday was, to say the least, not a great day for South Dakota Democrats. At least, not...
Fatal South Dakota crash on I-90 closes stretch from SF to Hartford
Two people died in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls Friday.
siouxlandnews.com
A cold and snowy week ahead
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Keep the winter weather wear handy this week! The chill is here to stay a while...along with snow for parts of Siouxland. Monday morning flurries are falling in Iowa, and crossing I-29 into Nebraska for the morning hours. Light snow and flurries will end this...
KFYR-TV
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
gowatertown.net
Two men killed in I-90 crash west of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a westbound pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
siouxlandnews.com
Former Nebraska teacher now facing charges in Federal Court
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man originally charged with trying to solicit sex from a 14-year-old girl in Sioux City is now facing federal charges. A federal grand jury has indicted Andrew Heller of Sergeant Bluff a now-former teacher in Wynot, Nebraska with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted human trafficking.
kelo.com
Local man convicted in connection with large meth ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The United States Attorney’s Office says Omar Perez-Ochoa, 31 of Sioux Falls, is found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments. Another man, John Radermacher, 41 Couderay, Wisconsin, is also found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute...
Try New Tasty Winter Treat At Sioux Falls Fast Food Joint
Let's be honest! Ice cream is great no matter if it's 100 degrees outside or a bone-chilling 20 degrees below zero. It's a sweet treat most individuals can't resist. One fast food chain just announced a new chilly treat that will definitely have your taste buds begging for more. Wendy's...
Comments / 0