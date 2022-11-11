Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone
Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
Business Insider
How to clear your WhatsApp cache to keep the app running efficiently
If you need to save space or are experiencing problems with WhatsApp, you can try to clear the app's cache. To clear the cache on Android, go to the Settings app and find the option in the Apps section. You can clear the cache on an iPhone by uninstalling WhatsApp...
HomeKit Weekly: Aqara releases a new smart pet feeder that can be used with HomeKit automations
Aqara is back with another great release ahead of the Christmas season, and while it’s not fully compatible HomeKit, because it’s tightly integrated with the entire Aqara ecosystem, it’s something I want to look at from a HomeKit perspective. Let’s take a look at the brand new Aqara Smart Pet Feeder.
The Verge
Google is bringing Material You-style color themes to desktop Chrome
The latest Canary build of Google Chrome includes a neat feature that automatically picks a color scheme for the browser based on the wallpaper shown when you open a new tab. The feature was first spotted by u/Leopeva64-2 over on Reddit, who shows how changing the new tab wallpaper automatically adjusts the color scheme of the browser’s address bar and interface. It’s previously been possible to manually change Chrome’s color scheme to one of your choosing, but this simplifies the process.
iPhone 14 Plus review: Apple’s big-screen battery champ
Apple’s new plus-sized iPhone 14 adds a larger screen and longer-lasting battery to a familiar formula, but with a bigger price tag too. The 14 Plus is a brand new iPhone model for this year, costing £949 ($899/A$1,579), making it £100 ($100/A$180) more than the base model 14 but cheaper than the 14 Pro line.
The Verge
Google’s rolling out a Nest Wifi Pro update to fix slow internet speeds
Google says it’s rolling out a software update for the new Nest Wifi Pro early next week to address the slow internet speeds experienced by some users. In a statement to The Verge, Sanjay Noronha, Google Nest Wifi’s product lead, says the company’s “currently investigating reports of a small number of users experiencing reduced internet speeds on Nest Wifi Pro routers,” and that its “teams are working to roll out a fix.”
The Verge
Now Android fitness apps like Peloton and MyFitnessPal can share data via Health Connect
Android has released Health Connect into public beta, a new app that assimilates data from across eligible health and fitness apps through a single platform. In an example provided by Google, Peloton members can use it to sync and get credit for their Peloton workouts in apps such as MyFitnessPal, WeightWatchers, and Lifesum in addition to sharing workout data with other fitness apps. It also adds a central place to easily manage individual permissions and privacy settings.
CNET
22 Setting Changes to Optimize Your iPhone's Performance
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. There's so much to tinker with on your iPhone. You can go as simple as turning on low-power mode to save some battery or get a little more complicated and set up a shortcut to automatically play your workout playlist every time you walk into the gym. But the best iPhone settings are sometimes the ones that are more difficult to find.
CNET
Don't Throw Away Your Old Devices and Gadgets. How to Recycle Them for Free
New phones, tablets, laptops come out every year. You upgrade your tech, and your old device is retired to your in-home gadget graveyard. You probably have a drawer full of old batteries and cables, and some old phones, laptops and desktops lying around, depending on how frequently you upgrade your gear.
Digital Trends
How to add in Apple Numbers
Apple Numbers is a handy spreadsheet application that comes with macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. Numbers works like Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets, so you can track sales, inventory, budgets, stocks, and similar numeric data. To analyze the data you enter, you likely have numbers that you want to total. We’ll...
CBS News
Best Buy Black Friday deals: Our 14 favorite deals you can shop this weekend
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Best Buy is offering impressive discounts on top-selling products, even ahead of Black Friday. Right now, you can find top-rated...
TechCrunch
Google to pay $391.5 million in location-tracking settlement with 40 states
“For years Google has prioritized profit over their users’ privacy,” said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in a news release. “They have been crafty and deceptive. Consumers thought they had turned off their location tracking features on Google, but the company continued to secretly record their movements and use that information for advertisers.”
How much money YouTube pays for 1,000 views, according to creators
Despite the economic downturn, YouTubers are reporting that their RPMs — or earnings per 1,000 views — are remaining steady.
CNET
Speed Up Your Home Wi-Fi Now: 4 Tips
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The pandemic dramatically changed our work habits. Working at home and spending more time online became the norm; in turn, this made a necessity out of fast, reliable Wi-Fi. Even now, over two years later, our home internet connections are as important as ever.
CNET
Early Black Friday Shopping on Amazon? Use These 9 Prime Benefits
Black Friday is still two weeks away, but deals are already heating up on Amazon. And if you've got a Prime membership, you'll want to take advantage of all the perks included with your subscription. We're not just talking about free two-day shipping. Amazon Prime members have access to tons of other perks and bonuses you might not know about.
The Verge
Microsoft’s Xbox chief settles the Call of Duty PlayStation debate once and for all
Bored of hearing about whether Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation or not? Good, because so is Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. In an interview on Decoder, a show hosted by The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Spencer has settled the debate over the future of Call of Duty on PlayStation once and for all.
CNET
Why I Finally Ditched my Android for an iPhone
For 10 long years, I defended my decision to own an Android to countless haters. But at long last, and after months of going back and forth, I've traded in my beloved Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for an iPhone 14 Pro. And so far, I have no regrets. (Especially now that I'm no longer bullied for having green texts -- more on that later.)
The Verge
TP-Link is going straight to Wi-Fi 7 with its latest generation of routers
Before you can even get tired of hearing about Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, TP-Link is announcing a slew of new “world’s first” Wi-Fi 7 routers based on the upcoming IEEE specification. The company is revamping its whole product line, including its main Archer router line, home mesh Deco products, and even its business products.
The Verge
Schlage’s current Apple Home Key smart lock will not support Matter
The Schlage Encode Plus, the popular Home Key-enabled smart lock, will not get upgraded to support Matter. Schlage told The Verge that this is due to several factors, including changes in the spec since the product was manufactured. It also confirmed that none of its current smart locks will support Matter. Instead, Schlage plans to introduce a new Matter-enabled smart lock in the future but did not provide a timeline for a release.
Google will pay $392m to 40 states in largest ever US privacy settlement
Google has agreed to a $391.5m settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced on Monday. The states’ investigation was sparked by a 2018 Associated Press story, which found that Google continued to track people’s location data even...
Comments / 0