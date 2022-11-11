Read full article on original website
Centerville man identified as fatality in Minnehaha County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Centerville, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on Interstate 29 at around 9:45 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer. The SUV started on fire. Jerry Null, the 69-year-old SUV driver, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
One injured in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-90 just west of Mitchell on Saturday
One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Saturday evening on I-90 just outside of Mitchell. At around 6 PM, a 67-year old male was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris westbound on the interstate at mile marker 329 when he hit a deer. The vehicle entered the median and rolled. The driver was taken to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell with serious non-life threatening injuries.
One arrested after stabbing in Mitchell
On 11-13-22 at approximately 0131 hours, the Mitchell Police Department responded to the 1100 block of East First Ave for a reported stabbing. Responding officers discovered three stabbing victims with non-life-threatening injuries. As a result of the investigation, 26-year-old Anthony Zotti, DOB 5-1-1996 was arrested for 1 count Domestic Aggravated Assault SDCL 22-18-1.1 and 1 count Aggravated Assault 22-18-1.1. All parties involved knew each other and alcohol appears to be a factor in this incident.
Mitchell School Board to consider approval of bids for MTC Ag Power Diesel Lab building
The Mitchell School Board meets at 5:30 at Mitchell Middle School. The agenda includes board consideration to approve bids for the Mitchell Technical College Ag Power Diesel Lab building. The board will also receive an update on the new Mitchell High School and the report card review for the district. Today’s meeting is open to the public. The agenda can be found here: https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/2788/MSD/2564082/Board_Member_Book_November_14_2022.pdf.
Mitchell Area CrimeStoppers and Mitchell police asking for public’s help in finding two who forcibly entered a business
On 11-12-22 at approximately 3:50 A.M. two unknown individuals forcibly entered a business in the 1400 block of North Main, Mitchell. One suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white shoes. The other was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a design on the front, camouflage pants, and black Croc type footwear. See attached photographs of suspects.
Mitchell City Council approves Genesis Farms LLC medical marijuana dispensary application
The Mitchell City Council approved a medical marijuana dispensary application on Monday night. Genesis Farms LLC had originally applied to open at the corner of 5th and Main in downtown Mitchell. They will now be located on North Rowley Street in the building that formerly housed the OverTime restaurant. There is a mix of residences and businesses in the area.
