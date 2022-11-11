Read full article on original website
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sets embarrassing NFL history not seen in 17 years
Kenny Pickett hasn’t had the dream start to his NFL career thus far. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has now played in five games with some underwhelming results. Pickett’s slow start has garnered him some unwanted history. After a Week 8 blowout loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers rookie became the first QB in 17 years to tally two or fewer touchdown passes and eight or more interceptions in his first five games.
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered
The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
FOX Sports
McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
numberfire.com
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
NBC Philadelphia
Colts Start Matt Ryan Over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 Vs. Raiders
Colts start Matt Ryan over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Well, that didn’t last long. In Jeff Saturday’s first game in charge as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Ryan returned as the starting quarterback over Sam Ehlinger against the Las Vegas Raiders, despite Saturday saying in the build up to the game that Ehlinger would start.
Texans vs. Giants inactives: TE Brevin Jordan out
The Houston Texans released their inactives ahead of their Week 10 encounter with the New York Giants Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at MetLife Stadium. Tight end Brevin Jordan was declared inactive. Linebacker Neville Hewitt was already ruled out on Friday with a hamstring injury. Receiver Tyron Johnson, defensive...
John Wolford, Colt McCoy set to start in Rams-Cardinals game?
The statuses for Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray are in question for Sunday’s Week 10 clash between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. One reporter said on Saturday night that it looks like both backup quarterbacks could wind up starting the game.
Sporting News
NFL coaches to beat all 32 teams: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on cusp of joining elite company with win vs. Packers
Mike McCarthy has logged a lot of time on NFL sidelines. He has been a head coach in the league for all but one season since 2006. On Sunday, his Cowboys will take on the Packers, a team with which McCarthy logged 204 games as head coach. Should Dallas prevail, McCarthy would become just the eighth coach in NFL history to record a win against all 32 active teams in the league.
